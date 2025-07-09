2025 Genesis Scottish Open picks, odds, field: Surprising predictions from golf model that's nailed 15 majors
SportsLine's model simulated the 2025 Scottish Open 10,000 times and revealed its PGA Tour golf picks
The PGA Tour is set to begin its first of back-to-back tournaments in Europe with the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland, on Thursday. The 2025 Scottish Open will be co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour for the fourth straight year. It's a chance for many of the top golfers to get accustomed to their surroundings following any drastic jet lag or significant schedule changes before the Open Championship the following week. Many of the top golfers in the world will be in the 2025 Scottish Open field, including eight of the top 10 in the Official World Golf Ranking.
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is the +360 favorite (risk $100 to win $360), according to the latest 2025 Genesis Scottish Open odds. He's followed by Rory McIlroy (+750), Xander Schauffele (+2000) and Tommy Fleetwood (+2200) on the PGA odds board. Robert MacIntyre is the defending champion of this event and is +3300 to repeat. Before locking in your 2025 Genesis Scottish Open picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model is up over $8,500 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.
This same model has also nailed a whopping 15 majors entering the weekend, including the 2025 Masters - its fourth Masters in a row - and the 2025 PGA Championship.
Now that the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open field is locked in, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising.
2025 Genesis Scottish Open predictions
One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open: Rory McIlroy, a 29-time PGA Tour winner and one of the top favorites, stumbles this week and barely cracks the top five. McIlroy won the Scottish Open in dramatic fashion in 2023 and secured a T-4 finish in 2024, but he's been inconsistent since his victory at the Masters in April.
McIlroy has finished T-47 or worse in two of his last four starts on the PGA Tour and has failed to finish inside the top five since beating Justin Rose in a playoff to complete the career Grand Slam at Augusta National. The 36-year-old has struggled with accuracy all season, ranking 166th in driving accuracy (52.40%), 80th in strokes gained: approach to green (0.100) and 74th in greens in regulation (66.40%). He's not a strong pick to win it all, and there are far better values in the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open field. See who else to fade here.
Another surprise: Ludvig Aberg, a 30-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.
Aberg has quickly made a name for himself on the PGA Tour. The 25-year-old has two wins and 15 top-10 finishes across 51 events in his career. He's struggled with form in recent weeks, finishing T-36 or worse in two of his last four starts, a big reason why he's listed at 30-1 this week. However, Aberg enters this week's event ranked 13th in strokes gained: off the tee (0.507) and 12th in proximity (35'1) on approach shots. He's also had success at the Scottish Open, finishing T-4 in 2024.
How to make 2025 Genesis Scottish Open picks
The model is also targeting four other golfers with odds of 30-1 or longer who will make a strong run at the title.
Who will win the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, and which longshots will stun the golfing world?
2025 Genesis Scottish Open odds, favorites
2025 Genesis Scottish Open odds, favorites
(odds subject to change)
