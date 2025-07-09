The PGA Tour is set to begin its first of back-to-back tournaments in Europe with the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland, on Thursday. The 2025 Scottish Open will be co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour for the fourth straight year. It's a chance for many of the top golfers to get accustomed to their surroundings following any drastic jet lag or significant schedule changes before the Open Championship the following week. Many of the top golfers in the world will be in the 2025 Scottish Open field, including eight of the top 10 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is the +360 favorite (risk $100 to win $360), according to the latest 2025 Genesis Scottish Open odds. He's followed by Rory McIlroy (+750), Xander Schauffele (+2000) and Tommy Fleetwood (+2200) on the PGA odds board. Robert MacIntyre is the defending champion of this event and is +3300 to repeat. Before locking in your 2025 Genesis Scottish Open picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model is up over $8,500 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

2025 Genesis Scottish Open predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open: Rory McIlroy, a 29-time PGA Tour winner and one of the top favorites, stumbles this week and barely cracks the top five. McIlroy won the Scottish Open in dramatic fashion in 2023 and secured a T-4 finish in 2024, but he's been inconsistent since his victory at the Masters in April.

McIlroy has finished T-47 or worse in two of his last four starts on the PGA Tour and has failed to finish inside the top five since beating Justin Rose in a playoff to complete the career Grand Slam at Augusta National. The 36-year-old has struggled with accuracy all season, ranking 166th in driving accuracy (52.40%), 80th in strokes gained: approach to green (0.100) and 74th in greens in regulation (66.40%). He's not a strong pick to win it all, and there are far better values in the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open field. See who else to fade here.

Another surprise: Ludvig Aberg, a 30-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Aberg has quickly made a name for himself on the PGA Tour. The 25-year-old has two wins and 15 top-10 finishes across 51 events in his career. He's struggled with form in recent weeks, finishing T-36 or worse in two of his last four starts, a big reason why he's listed at 30-1 this week. However, Aberg enters this week's event ranked 13th in strokes gained: off the tee (0.507) and 12th in proximity (35'1) on approach shots. He's also had success at the Scottish Open, finishing T-4 in 2024.

2025 Genesis Scottish Open odds, favorites

(odds subject to change)

Scottie Scheffler +360

Rory McIlroy +750

Xander Schauffele +2000

Tommy Fleetwood +2200

Collin Morikawa +2500

Ludvig Åberg +3000

Robert MacIntyre +3300

Matt Fitzpatrick +3400

Justin Thomas +3500

Viktor Hovland +3500

Sam Burns +4000

Corey Conners +4500

Sepp Straka +5000

Adam Scott +5500

J.J. Spaun +6000

Ryan Fox +6000

Taylor Pendrith +6500

Wyndham Clark +6500

Aaron Rai +6500

Harry Hall +6500

Harris English +7000

Justin Rose +8000

Tom Kim +8000

Si Woo Kim +8000

Sungjae Im +8000

Maverick McNealy +8000

Daniel Berger +9000

Rasmus Højgaard +9000

Nick Taylor +9000

Thomas Detry +9000

Alex Noren +9000

Max Greyserman +9000

Nicolai Højgaard +9000

Thorbjørn Olesen +10000

Niklas Norgaard +10000

Sam Stevens +10000

Byeong Hun An +10000

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +10000

Luke Clanton +10000

Keith Mitchell +10000

Brian Harman +10000

Denny McCarthy +11000

Kevin Yu +11000

Aldrich Potgieter +11000

Chris Gotterup +11000

Jake Knapp +11000

Haotong Li +12000

Matt Wallace +12000

Lee Hodges +12000

Michael Kim +12000

Ryan Gerard +12000

Victor Perez +12000

Alex Smalley +12000

Jacob Bridgeman +12000

Erik van Rooyen +12000

Bud Cauley +12000

Thriston Lawrence +12000

Jordan Smith +12000

Andrew Novak +12000

Eugenio Chacarra +15000

Gary Woodland +15000

Jesper Svensson +15000

Marco Penge +15000