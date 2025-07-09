Many of the world's top golfers are traveling to Scotland this week for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, one week before the fourth major of the year. The 2025 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland, gives American golfers the opportunity to adjust to potential jet lag while playing in conditions that could be similar to next week's major. Both Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are a part of the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open field, which creates longshot opportunities for others competing against the top two-ranked golfers in the world. Which of those longshots demonstrates the best value for 2025 Genesis Scottish Open picks on betting sites?

Viktor Hovland is competing in his fourth straight Genesis Scottish Open. The 27-year-old recorded a win at the Valspar Championship and secured a third-place showing at the U.S. Open. According to the latest 2025 Genesis Scottish Open odds, Hovland is 35-1 to finish on top of the leaderboard. Hovland is making his fourth career start at the Scottish Open, but he's never finished better than T-25 in his first three starts. Hovland has shot under par in just five of his past 19 rounds, but the model likes Hovland as a longshot contender this weekend.

Now that the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open field is locked in, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and revealed its longshot betting picks.

Matt Fitzpatrick (45-1)

The 30-year-old Englishman finished T-6 at his Genesis Scottish Open debut in 2022, and he's made the cut in two of his three events at The Renaissance Club. He'll have more of a home-course advantage over many others in the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open field with many local fans likely supporting their European golfer when he tees off. Fitzpatrick finished T-8 at the Rocket Classic on June 29 for his second top-eight result over his last five events.

He has only two career PGA Tour victories, but Fitzpatrick has been one of the top international golfers with eight international victories, including three since 2020. He was once the No. 1-ranked amateur in the world, and at 45-1 odds at DraftKings, he's a top value in the model's latest projections. The latest DraftKings promo code offers new users $150 in bonus bets instantly after their first $5 wager as the place to back Fitzpatrick in 2025 Genesis Scottish Open bets.

Viktor Hovland (35-1)

Hovland withdrew during the final round of the Travelers Championship on June 22 with a neck injury, a week after finishing third at the U.S. Open. His Valspar Championship began a stretch of eight straight made cuts, including the Travelers Championship as he made the cut before his final round withdrawal. Hovland, ranked No. 12 in the world, is expected to return to the course this weekend after taking the last two tournaments off to rest his neck for the Genesis Scottish Open and the ensuing Open Championship.

The 27-year-old is fourth on the PGA Tour in strokes gained: approach to green, while ranking 10th in approach from greater than 200 yards away and 18th in proximity with his second-shot success integral to his positioning on the leaderboard. He's finished in the top 25 in five of the last seven tournaments he's started and completed, and with Hovland not far removed from his 2023 championship season which included three tournament victories, the model projects value in the Norwegian. FanDuel Sportsbooks is offering the best odds at 35-1, and with the latest FanDuel promo code, new users can earn $150 in bonus bets if their first $5 bet wins.

Robert MacIntyre (33-1)

MacIntyre had an emotional victory at last year's Genesis Scottish Open with the Scotland native able to win in his home country, letting out a roar after sinking a birdie on the 18th hole in the final round to defeat Adam Scott by one stroke. It was his second tournament victory of the year and his career, but by far his most meaningful. MacIntyre nearly had his first major win this year, finishing second at the U.S. Open on June 15 after shooting 2-under-par in a challenging final round. Whether it's the pressure of a major or a putt to win in your home country, MacIntyre has been impressive early into his PGA Tour career.

Before winning last year's Genesis Scottish Open, MacIntyre finished second at the tournament in 2023 as he's dominated at The Renaissance Club at the professional level. He's No. 14 in the world and will have the majority of the fans at the Scottish club behind him this weekend. New users can get $150 in bonus bets with a $5 wager using the latest bet365 bonus code.

