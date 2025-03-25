Two stops in the Lone Star State are all that remain before major play begins on the 2025 PGA Tour. First up is the 2025 Houston Open, which begins Thursday at Memorial Park Golf Course. Stephan Jaeger is the defending champion and he'll have to hold off a strong 2025 Houston Open field that includes Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy if he wants to repeat.

The latest 2025 Houston Open odds via FanDuel Sportsbook list Jaeger at +4500 (risk $100 to win $4500), while Scheffler (+330) and McIlroy (+700) are the top Houston Open favorites.

SportsLine's proprietary model has nailed a whopping 13 majors entering the weekend, including the 2024 Masters and last year's PGA Championship and U.S. Open.

Now that the 2025 Houston Open field is locked in, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times. Here are three Houston Open best bets:

Alex Smalley to win (55-1)

The 28-year old American and Duke product has been a regular near the top of PGA leaderboards this season. He's finished T21 or better in six of his eight events, including a T10 at the Mexico Open and an 11th-place finish at the American Express. He struggled at the Valspar Championship last weekend, missing the cut, but the model has identified him as a top-five contender and sees this as a buy-low opportunity on an up-and-coming player, who is going off at 55-1 to win at FanDuel Sportbook.

Tony Finau to finish top-5 including ties (+550)

Finau has been a bit of a boom-or-bust choice this season as he's missed three cuts in seven ties. However, in the four events he's made it to the weekend, he's finished T15 or better, including a T5 at the Genesis Invitational last month. Tournament history works in his favor in this event. Finau won the Houston Open in 2023 and finished T2 last year. In total, he's recorded a sub-70 score in seven of his past eight rounds in this event. The model has Finau finishing third, creating huge value on this large payout.

Taylor Pendrith to finish top-20 including ties (+160)

Based on early-season form, a top-20 for Pendrith would not have been a plus-money play. The Canadian has struggled since the Genesis Invitational. He finished T50 in that event and then missed the next two cuts. He showed signs of a turnaround at the Players Championship, however, shooting a 69 and 70 before a poor weekend showing dropped him out of contention and into a T38 finish. His elite numbers off the tee (T3 in SG: Off The Tee) should help him shrink this course and the model has him inside the top 20 with a lot of room to spare, creating value at +160 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

2025 Houston Open odds, field, golfers

Scottie Scheffler +330

Rory McIlroy +700

Aaron Rai +2800

J.J. Spaun +3300

Davis Thompson +3300

Jason Day +3500

Sungjae Im +3500

Tony Finau +3500

Wyndham Clark +3500

Michael Kim +3500

Si Woo Kim +4000

Min Woo Lee +4000

Taylor Pendrith +4500

Stephan Jaeger +4500

Jacob Bridgeman +5000

Maverick McNealy +5500

Sahith Theegala +5500

Alex Smalley +5500

Ben Griffin +6000

Keith Mitchell +6000

Thomas Detry +6000

Max Greyserman +6500

Taylor Moore +6500

Joe Highsmith +7000

Kurt Kitayama +7500

Patrick Rodgers +8000

Kevin Yu +9000

Harris English +9000

Rasmus Hojgaard +9000

Nick Taylor +9000

Harry Hall +9000

Jake Knapp +9000

Seamus Power +9000

Samuel Stevens +10000

Mackenzie Hughes +10000

Nicolai Hojgaard +10000

Andrew Novak +10000

Rickie Fowler +10000

Max Mcgreevy +11000

Niklas Norgaard +11000

Rico Hoey +11000

Beau Hossler +11000

Austin Eckroat +11000

Lee Hodges +11000

Ryan Fox +12000

Ryan Gerard +12000

Doug Ghim +12000

Thorbjorn Olesen +12000

Sam Ryder +12000

Victor Perez +12000

Jhonattan Vegas +12000

Nicolas Echavarria +12000

Matthias Schmid +15000

Davis Riley +15000

Isaiah Salinda +15000

Jeremy Paul +15000

Matt Mccarty +15000

Gary Woodland +15000

Matt Wallace +15000

Joel Dahmen +15000

Nick Dunlap +15000

Eric Cole +15000

Jesper Svensson +15000

Ricky Castillo +15000