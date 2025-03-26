Rory McIlroy will look to stay hot when he tees off in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open beginning on Thursday at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston. McIlroy is off to a blistering start in 2025, finishing on top of the leaderboard at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Players Championship. McIlroy, who's playing in this event for the first time since 2014, is the only multiple winner on the PGA Tour this season and will be eager to keep his fine form going with the Masters just two weeks away.

Scottie Scheffler, the No. 1-ranked player in the world, is the 33-10 favorite (risk $100 to win $330), according to the latest 2025 Houston Open odds, followed by McIlroy at 7-1. There is a large dropoff before the next group of Houston Open contenders that features Aaron Rai (28-1), J.J. Spaun (33-1), Davis Thompson (33-1), Jason Day (35-1) and Tony Finau (35-1). Should your 2025 Houston Open bets include backing one of the favorites, or should you look for value elsewhere on the PGA odds board? Before locking in your 2025 Houston Open picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model is up nearly $9,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 13 majors entering the weekend, including the 2024 Masters -- its third Masters in a row -- and last year's PGA Championship and U.S. Open. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting apps like FanDuel, DraftKings and Fanatics.

Now that the 2025 Houston Open field is locked in, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

2025 Houston Open predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2025 Houston Open: Aaron Rai, a PGA Tour champion and one of the top favorites, stumbles this week and doesn't even crack the top five. Rai secured a T-7 finish at this event last year with a score of 10-under par and has finished T-14 or better in each of his past three starts on the PGA Tour.

However, Rai has struggled with inconsistency on the green this season. The 30-year-old is currently ranked 99th in one-putt percentage (39.96%) and 128th in putts per round (29.08). Rai also ranks 115h in scrambling (58.70%) and 128th in strokes gained: around-the-green (-0.166). He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the 2025 Houston Open field. See who else to fade here.

Another surprise: Taylor Pendrith, a 45-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

In order to score well at Memorial Park, players will need to be extremely accurate with their irons. Pendrith enters this week's event ranked 13th in greens in regulation percentage (71.43%) and 40th in strokes gained: approach to green (0.382). He's also been effective off the tee, ranking third in strokes gained: off the tee (0.749) and seventh in total driving (85). His ability to constantly put himself in advantageous positions has the 33-year-old averaging 4.07 birdies per round. Those impressive stats, plus his long odds, make him a strong value pick for your 2025 Houston Open bets. See who else to pick here.

How to make 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open picks

The model is also targeting two other golfers with odds of 40-1 or longer who will make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these longshots could hit it big. You can only see the model's picks here.

Who will win the 2025 Houston Open, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 13 golf majors, including the last three Masters and three majors in 2024.

2025 Houston Open odds, favorites

Get full 2025 Houston Open picks, best bets and predictions here.

Scottie Scheffler +330

Rory McIlroy +700

Aaron Rai +2800

J.J. Spaun +3300

Davis Thompson +3300

Jason Day +3500

Sungjae Im +3500

Tony Finau +3500

Wyndham Clark +3500

Michael Kim +3500

Si Woo Kim +4000

Min Woo Lee +4000

Taylor Pendrith +4500

Stephan Jaeger +4500

Jacob Bridgeman +5000

Maverick McNealy +5500

Sahith Theegala +5500

Ben Griffin +6000

Keith Mitchell +6000

Alex Smalley +6000

Thomas Detry +6000

Max Greyserman +6500

Taylor Moore +6500

Joe Highsmith +7000

Kurt Kitayama +7500

Patrick Rodgers +8000

Kevin Yu +9000

Harris English +9000

Rasmus Hojgaard +9000

Nick Taylor +9000

Harry Hall +9000

Jake Knapp +9000

Seamus Power +9000

Samuel Stevens +10000

Mackenzie Hughes +10000

Nicolai Hojgaard +10000

Andrew Novak +10000

Rickie Fowler +10000

Max Mcgreevy +11000

Niklas Norgaard +11000

Rico Hoey +11000

Beau Hossler +11000

Austin Eckroat +11000

Lee Hodges +11000

Ryan Fox +12000

Ryan Gerard +12000

Doug Ghim +12000

Thorbjorn Olesen +12000

Sam Ryder +12000

Victor Perez +12000

Jhonattan Vegas +12000

Nicolas Echavarria +12000

Matthias Schmid +15000

Davis Riley +15000

Isaiah Salinda +15000

Jeremy Paul +15000

Matt Mccarty +15000

Gary Woodland +15000

Matt Wallace +15000

Joel Dahmen +15000

Nick Dunlap +15000

Eric Cole +15000

Jesper Svensson +15000

Ricky Castillo +15000

Where to bet on PGA Tour tournaments

Here are some of the sportsbooks to bet on the PGA, along with the various PGA Tour sportsbook promos they currently offer.