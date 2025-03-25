Stephan Jaeger looks to do something no other golfer has done in over two decades when the PGA Tour returns to the Lone Star State for the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open. Jaeger is the defending champion at Memorial Park Golf Course and is looking to be the first pro to win the Houston Open back-to-back since Vijay Singh in 2004-05. Jaeger has steep competition in the 2025 Houston Open field, however, and is listed at 45-1 to defend his title. The 2025 Houston Open tees off on Thursday, March 27.
Scottie Scheffler, the No. 1-ranked player in the world, is the 33-10 favorite (risk $100 to win $330), according to the latest 2025 Houston Open odds, followed by Rory McIlroy at 7-1. There is a large dropoff before the next group of Houston Open contenders that features Aaron Rai (28-1), J.J. Spaun (33-1), Davis Thompson (33-1), Jason Day (35-1) and Tony Finau (35-1). Should your 2025 Houston Open bets include backing one of the favorites, or should you look for value elsewhere on the PGA odds board? Before locking in your 2025 Houston Open picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model is up nearly $9,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.
This same model has also nailed a whopping 13 majors entering the weekend, including the 2024 Masters -- its third Masters in a row -- and last year's PGA Championship and U.S. Open. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting apps like FanDuel, DraftKings and Fanatics.
2025 Houston Open predictions
One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2025 Houston Open: Aaron Rai, a PGA Tour champion and one of the top favorites, stumbles this week and doesn't even crack the top five. Rai secured a T-7 finish at this event last year with a score of 10-under par and has finished T-14 or better in each of his past three starts on the PGA Tour.
However, Rai has struggled with inconsistency on the green this season. The 30-year-old is currently ranked 99th in one-putt percentage (39.96%) and 128th in putts per round (29.08). Rai also ranks 115h in scrambling (58.70%) and 128th in strokes gained: around-the-green (-0.166). He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the 2025 Houston Open field. See who else to fade here.
Another surprise: Taylor Pendrith, a 45-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.
In order to score well at Memorial Park, players will need to be extremely accurate with their irons. Pendrith enters this week's event ranked 13th in greens in regulation percentage (71.43%) and 40th in strokes gained: approach to green (0.382). He's also been effective off the tee, ranking third in strokes gained: off the tee (0.749) and seventh in total driving (85). His ability to constantly put himself in advantageous positions has the 33-year-old averaging 4.07 birdies per round. Those impressive stats, plus his long odds, make him a strong value pick for your 2025 Houston Open bets. See who else to pick here.
2025 Houston Open odds, favorites
Scottie Scheffler +330
Rory McIlroy +700
Aaron Rai +2800
J.J. Spaun +3300
Davis Thompson +3300
Jason Day +3500
Sungjae Im +3500
Tony Finau +3500
Wyndham Clark +3500
Michael Kim +3500
Si Woo Kim +4000
Min Woo Lee +4000
Taylor Pendrith +4500
Stephan Jaeger +4500
Jacob Bridgeman +5000
Maverick McNealy +5500
Sahith Theegala +5500
Ben Griffin +6000
Keith Mitchell +6000
Alex Smalley +6000
Thomas Detry +6000
Max Greyserman +6500
Taylor Moore +6500
Joe Highsmith +7000
Kurt Kitayama +7500
Patrick Rodgers +8000
Kevin Yu +9000
Harris English +9000
Rasmus Hojgaard +9000
Nick Taylor +9000
Harry Hall +9000
Jake Knapp +9000
Seamus Power +9000
Samuel Stevens +10000
Mackenzie Hughes +10000
Nicolai Hojgaard +10000
Andrew Novak +10000
Rickie Fowler +10000
Max Mcgreevy +11000
Niklas Norgaard +11000
Rico Hoey +11000
Beau Hossler +11000
Austin Eckroat +11000
Lee Hodges +11000
Ryan Fox +12000
Ryan Gerard +12000
Doug Ghim +12000
Thorbjorn Olesen +12000
Sam Ryder +12000
Victor Perez +12000
Jhonattan Vegas +12000
Nicolas Echavarria +12000
Matthias Schmid +15000
Davis Riley +15000
Isaiah Salinda +15000
Jeremy Paul +15000
Matt Mccarty +15000
Gary Woodland +15000
Matt Wallace +15000
Joel Dahmen +15000
Nick Dunlap +15000
Eric Cole +15000
Jesper Svensson +15000
Ricky Castillo +15000
