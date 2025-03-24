There is some significant distance between Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, and the rest of the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open field in rank and career accomplishments, and the 2025 Houston Open odds reflect that. Scheffler and McIlroy are sizeable favorites in the latest 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open odds, but if you are bold enough to fade the two top-ranked golfers in the world this week, you can find massive payout opportunities with longshots. Scheffler is the 33-10 favorite (risk $100 to win $330), according to the latest 2025 Houston Open odds, followed by McIlroy at 7-1. Every other golfer in the Houston Open field is listed at 25-1 or higher, so which longshots should you consider for 2025 Houston Open bets?

Stephan Jaeger, who won last year's Houston Open in a field that included Scheffler, is a 45-1 longshot to repeat when play gets underway on Thursday from Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston. Jaeger is winless in his other 159 career PGA Tour events, so is there a different longshot you should feature instead for 2025 Houston Open bets? Jason Day, who has 13 career PGA Tour victories, is a 35-1 longshot in the latest 2025 Houston Open odds.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, is up nearly $9,000 on its best bets since June 2020. This same model has also nailed a whopping 13 majors entering the weekend, including the 2024 Masters.

Now that the 2025 Houston Open field is locked in, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and revealed its longshot betting picks:

Tony Finau (35-1 at FanDuel)

The 35-year-old has six career PGA Tour victories and last year snapped his streak of three straight PGA Tour seasons with at least one victory. He won two tournaments in each of the 2021-22 seasons and 2022-23 seasons with top-20 finishes in the FexEx Cup each year. Despite no victories in 2024, he still finished in the top 25 (23rd) for the FedEx Cup with five top-10 results, including finishing T-2 at the Houston Open.

Finau shot an 8-under 62 in one of his rounds at last year's Houston Open and closed the weekend with a round of 4-under 66 on Sunday, as he's shown the ability to master Memorial Park. The year before, he won the Cadence Bank Houston Open at Memorial Park with a 16-under performance that included rounds of 62 and 65. Finau should feel comfortable and confident in Houston this weekend given his recent results. FanDuel Sportsbook has Finau priced at 35-1 odds.

Min Woo Lee (40-1)

Lee is winless over his first 55 career PGA Tour events, but the 26-year-old had a real shot at changing that at his last tournament. He shot 11-under par after the first two days of The Players Championship before a rough third round sabotaged his placement on the leaderboard. Lee still placed T-20 in a strong field and has finished in the top 20 in four of six events this year. Lee had two runner-ups last year, including one at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, as he made the cut in 16 of 19 PGA Tour events.

Lee is one of the most powerful drivers on the PGA Tour, ranking third in average driving distance this year after finishing seventh last year. His driving accuracy, although still below average, has improved from 147th to 125th this season, so if he can straighten out a few more drives this weekend, he can put himself in a position to record his first PGA Tour victory, especially in a weaker field outside of Scheffler and McIlroy.

Alex Smalley (60-1)

Smalley missed the cut at last weekend's Valspar Championship, but before then, he finished T-14 at The Players Championship. He has missed the cut in two of eight tournaments this year, however, when he's made the cut, Smalley has finished no worse than T-21 in six events. The 28-year-old is still seeking his first PGA Tour victory, but he's having far better results this year with his six top-25 results nearly matching his seven over 30 tournaments a season ago.

His statistics show a stark improvement as well. This year, Smalley is seventh on the PGA Tour in total strokes gained compared to 146th last year, 11th in scrambling compared to 145th last year, and third in scoring average compared to 94th in 2024. His 69.1 scoring average trails only Sepp Straka and Collin Morikawa this season. He finished T-4 in 2023 at Memorial Park and given his improvements this season, the model projects value in backing Smalley at 60-1 odds in 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open bets.

More Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 picks

You've seen the latest longshots from the model. Now, see the Houston Open leaderboard, including forecasted finishes for Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Aaron Rai, Jason Day, and more.

2025 Texas Children's Houston Open odds, favorites

2025 Texas Children's Houston Open odds, favorites

Scottie Scheffler +330

Rory McIlroy +700

Aaron Rai +2800

J.J. Spaun +3300

Davis Thompson +3300

Jason Day +3500

Sungjae Im +3500

Tony Finau +3500

Wyndham Clark +3500

Michael Kim +3500

Si Woo Kim +4000

Min Woo Lee +4000

Taylor Pendrith +4500

Stephan Jaeger +4500

Jacob Bridgeman +5000

Maverick McNealy +5500

Sahith Theegala +5500

Ben Griffin +6000

Keith Mitchell +6000

Alex Smalley +6000

Thomas Detry +6000

Max Greyserman +6500

Taylor Moore +6500

Joe Highsmith +7000

Kurt Kitayama +7500

Patrick Rodgers +8000

Kevin Yu +9000

Harris English +9000

Rasmus Hojgaard +9000

Nick Taylor +9000

Harry Hall +9000

Jake Knapp +9000

Seamus Power +9000

Samuel Stevens +10000

Mackenzie Hughes +10000

Nicolai Hojgaard +10000

Andrew Novak +10000

Rickie Fowler +10000

Max Mcgreevy +11000

Niklas Norgaard +11000

Rico Hoey +11000

Beau Hossler +11000

Austin Eckroat +11000

Lee Hodges +11000

Ryan Fox +12000

Ryan Gerard +12000

Doug Ghim +12000

Thorbjorn Olesen +12000

Sam Ryder +12000

Victor Perez +12000

Jhonattan Vegas +12000

Nicolas Echavarria +12000

Matthias Schmid +15000

Davis Riley +15000

Isaiah Salinda +15000

Jeremy Paul +15000

Matt Mccarty +15000

Gary Woodland +15000

Matt Wallace +15000

Joel Dahmen +15000

Nick Dunlap +15000

Eric Cole +15000

Jesper Svensson +15000

Ricky Castillo +15000

