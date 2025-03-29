The Texas two-step hits the dance floor this week as the PGA Tour arrives at Memorial Park Golf Course for the 2025 Houston Open. The opener for the two-event swing in the Lone Star State, the Houston Open welcomes some of the best players in the world, as well as those hoping to secure last-minute invitations into the Masters in two weeks' time.

Those who finish inside the top 50 of the Official World Golf Rankings by week's end will secure the highly sought after invitation into the first major championship (if they had not already qualified). A couple of players who are not stressing their place in the field at Augusta National and are looking to put together the final touches on their preparations are the top two players in the world.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler returned to Houston for the sixth straight season as he still searches for his first tournament title. It has not been for a lack of effort from the native Texan. Scheffler has scored finishes of T2, T9 and T2 in his last three trips to Memorial Park, and he enters the weekend atop the leaderboard after 36 holes.

Overshadowing Scheffler at the onset of the 2025 season has been Rory McIlroy. The world No. 2 has notched not one but two trophies already this campaign with the latest coming in his last start at The Players Championship. Winning twice before April for the first time in his career, McIlroy is making in roads towards Scheffler's top spot in the world and towards completing a career grand slam at Augusta National.

This week will represent the final start before the Masters for both Scheffler and McIlroy, but they are not the only ones hoping to play their way into the first major. Wyndham Clark, Jason Day, Min Woo Lee, Sahith Theegala, Rickie Fowler, Tony Finau and Sungjae Im round out a strong field in the first Texas event of the year.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

2025 Houston Open TV schedule

Round 3 - Saturday

Round starts: 11 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Early streaming: 1-3 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on NBC

Live streaming: 3-6 p.m. on Peacock

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 - Sunday

Round starts: 11 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Early streaming: 1-3 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on NBC

Live streaming: 3-6 p.m. on Peacock

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio