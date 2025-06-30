2025 John Deere Classic expert picks, predictions: Golf insider avoiding Si Woo Kim at TPC Deere Run
SportsLine golf expert Eric Cohen just locked in his PGA Tour best bets for the 2025 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run
Aldrich Potgieter won the Rocket Classic in a five-hole playoff last week, and he will try to build on that momentum at the 2025 John Deere Classic this week. Potgieter (20) became the youngest South African winner on the PGA TOUR after defeating Max Greyserman and Chris Kirk in the playoff. He is a 40-1 longshot in the 2025 John Deere Classic odds, while Ben Griffin is the 16-1 favorite. Griffin is a two-time PGA Tour winner this season, recording victories at the Zurich Classic and Charles Schwab Challenge.
Jason Day, who finished T4 in his last start at the Travelers Championship, is second on the PGA odds board at 22-1. Which golfers should you back with your 2025 John Deere Classic bets? Before making any 2025 John Deere Classic picks, you need to see the 2025 John Deere Classic predictions and best bets from golf expert Eric Cohen.
The host of Tuesday's Early Wedge Best Bets Show on SportsLine's YouTube page, Cohen is an avid golf bettor who correctly predicted the pre-tournament outright winner in eight tournaments over the last three seasons. He correctly identified Justin Thomas to win the 2025 RBC Heritage (+1800) and Ben Griffin to win the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge (+4500 w/o Scheffler).
Top 2025 John Deere Classic expert picks
One surprise: Cohen is backing Jake Knapp at 40-1 odds (risk $100 to win $4,000), whom new users could also grab a Fanatics Sportsbook promo code to back. Knapp is coming off a red-hot weekend at the Rocket Classic, finishing five shots better than anyone in the field from Friday to Sunday. He ranks eighth on the PGA Tour in birdie average, so he is perfectly suited to take advantage of a birdie fest like this event.
Knapp finished T27 in the RBC Canadian Open prior to the Rocket Classic, bouncing back after a pair of missed cuts. Along with his elite birdie average, he also ranks 19th in strokes gained from putting and 18th in scoring average. Cohen likes his chances of contending again this weekend, especially at this price. See who else to back here.
Meanwhile, Cohen is fading Si Woo Kim, even though he is a four-time PGA Tour winner and one of the top favorites this week. Kim withdrew from the Travelers Championship due to a back injury two weeks ago before finishing outside the top 80 at the Rocket Classic. He had rounds of 75-73 on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, making this price look far too short.
Additionally, Kim has not finished better than T28 in his last five tournaments and does not have a single top-five finish this year. He ranks 142nd on the PGA Tour in strokes gained from putting and 59th in birdie average. Cohen "would rather spend money on Kim to miss the cut at TPC Deere Run than to win at these odds." See who else to fade here.
How to make 2025 John Deere Classic picks
2025 John Deere Classic odds, field
