Aldrich Potgieter won the Rocket Classic in a five-hole playoff last week, and he will try to build on that momentum at the 2025 John Deere Classic. Potgieter (20) became the youngest South African winner on the PGA TOUR after defeating Max Greyserman and Chris Kirk in the playoff. He is a 40-1 longshot in the 2025 John Deere Classic odds, while Ben Griffin is the 16-1 favorite. Griffin is a two-time PGA Tour winner this season, recording victories at the Zurich Classic and Charles Schwab Challenge. Griffin is 35-1 to be the leader after Round 1 and 80-1 to lead after Round 1 and win the tournament.

Jason Day, who finished T-4 in his last start at the Travelers Championship, is second on the PGA odds board at 22-1. Six past champions are in the 2025 John Deere Classic field, including last year's winner Davis Thompson, who's 35-1 to repeat. Thompson has one top-10 finish this season and is priced at +300 to crack the top 10 this week. Thompson will be paired with Day and Lucas Glover through the first two days of action, with the trio teeing off at 1:49 p.m. ET on Thursday. Before making any 2025 John Deere Classic picks, you need to see the 2025 John Deere Classic predictions and best bets from golf expert Eric Cohen.

The host of Tuesday's Early Wedge Best Bets Show on SportsLine's YouTube page, Cohen is an avid golf bettor who correctly predicted the pre-tournament outright winner in eight tournaments over the last three seasons. He correctly identified Justin Thomas to win the 2025 RBC Heritage (+1800) and Ben Griffin to win the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge (+4500 w/o Scheffler).

One surprise: Cohen is backing Jake Knapp at 40-1 odds (risk $100 to win $4,000), whom new users could also grab a Fanatics Sportsbook promo code to back. Knapp is coming off a red-hot weekend at the Rocket Classic, finishing five shots better than anyone in the field from Friday to Sunday. He ranks eighth on the PGA Tour in birdie average, so he is perfectly suited to take advantage of a birdie fest like this event.

Knapp finished T27 in the RBC Canadian Open prior to the Rocket Classic, bouncing back after a pair of missed cuts. Along with his elite birdie average, he also ranks 19th in strokes gained from putting and 18th in scoring average. Cohen likes his chances of contending again this weekend, especially at this price. See who else to back here.

Meanwhile, Cohen is fading Si Woo Kim, even though he is a four-time PGA Tour winner and one of the top favorites this week. Kim withdrew from the Travelers Championship due to a back injury two weeks ago before finishing outside the top 80 at the Rocket Classic. He had rounds of 75-73 on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, making this price look far too short.

Additionally, Kim has not finished better than T28 in his last five tournaments and does not have a single top-five finish this year. He ranks 142nd on the PGA Tour in strokes gained from putting and 59th in birdie average. Cohen "would rather spend money on Kim to miss the cut at TPC Deere Run than to win at these odds." See who else to fade here.

Cohen has locked in his best bets for the 2025 John Deere Classic and has also selected a golfer at 70-1 odds who has "posted at least -18 under par in a tournament five times" since 2024. You can only see the picks at SportsLine.

2025 John Deere Classic odds, field

(odds subject to change)

Ben Griffin +1600

Jason Day +2200

Denny McCarthy +2800

Si Woo Kim +3000

J.T. Poston +3300

Sungjae Im +3500

Luke Clanton +3500

Davis Thompson +3500

Michael Thorbjornsen +3500

Jake Knapp +3500

Chris Kirk +3500

Aldrich Potgieter +4000

Sam Stevens +4000

Kevin Yu +4000

Thorbjørn Olesen +4000

Pierceson Coody +4000

Chris Gotterup +4000

Bud Cauley +4000

Lucas Glover +4500

Ryan Gerard +4500

Alex Smalley +4500

Michael Kim +4500

Keith Mitchell +5000

Mark Hubbard +5000

Kurt Kitayama +5500

Rickie Fowler +5500

Nico Echavarria +6000

Stephan Jaeger +6000

Andrew Putnam +6500

Taylor Moore +7000

Victor Perez +7000

Kevin Roy +7000

Vince Whaley +7000

Jacob Bridgeman +7000

Thriston Lawrence +7000

Emiliano Grillo +7000

Ryo Hisatsune +7500

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +7500

Tom Kim +7500

Jesper Svensson +7500

Lee Hodges +8000

Cameron Champ +8000

Matt McCarty +8000

Patrick Rodgers +8000

Rico Hoey +8000

Eric Cole +8000

Seamus Power +9000

Isaiah Salinda +10000

Doug Ghim +11000

Jackson Suber +11000

Max McGreevy +11000

Chandler Phillips +11000

Austin Eckroat +11000

Sam Ryder +11000

Sami Valimaki +11000

Max Homa +11000

Ricky Castillo +11000

Quade Cummins +12000

Joseph Bramlett +12000

Zach Johnson +12000

Beau Hossler +12000

Patrick Fishburn +12000

Steven Fisk +12000

Matt Kuchar +12000

Davis Riley +12000

Henrik Norlander +12000

Garrick Higgo +15000

Joe Highsmith +15000

Trey Mullinax +15000

Chan Kim +15000