The 2025 John Deere Classic will begin on Thursday at TPC Deere Run in the Quad Cities community of Silvis, Ill. In recent years, many top players have opted to skip this staple of the PGA Tour schedule since 1971 in lieu of getting some rest before shipping overseas to begin Open Championship preparations. However, the tournament has earned a reputation during that time as a proving ground for hungry young players and veterans fighting to keep their PGA Tour cards. Ben Griffin earned his first two PGA Tour wins earlier this season and now he finds himself in the unfamiliar territory of being the tournament favorite, as he's listed at +1600 in the 2025 John Deere Classic odds.

Perhaps the most notable name in the 2025 John Deere Classic field will be Jason Day (+2200), a former world No. 1, major champion and 13-time PGA Tour winner who is getting +500 odds to earn a top-five finish in this week's PGA prop odds.

Cohen is an avid golf bettor who correctly predicted the pre-tournament outright winner in eight tournaments over the last three seasons. He correctly identified Justin Thomas to win the 2025 RBC Heritage (+1800), as well as Aaron Rai (2024 Wyndham Championship +3300), Davis Thompson (2024 John Deere Classic, +2200), Bryson DeChambeau (2024 U.S. Open, +2000), Scottie Scheffler (2024 Players Championship, +550), Rickie Fowler (2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic, +1400), Brooks Koepka (2023 PGA Championship, +2000) and Chris Kirk (2023 Honda Classic, +3500) all to win.

Then, last month on the Early Wedge show, he nailed Ben Griffin (+4500) to top the leaderboard with Scheffler excluded at the Charles Schwab Classic. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now that Cohen has had a chance to break down the latest PGA Tour odds for the John Deere Classic 2025, he has locked in his betting picks to form a six-leg golf parlay that pays out nearly $1.1 million for a $10 bettor.

Top 2025 John Deere Classic parlay, PGA Tour picks

For the John Deere Classic 2025, one of the picks featured in Cohen's six -leg PGA Tour parlay is Denny McCarthy to finish in the top 10 for a +260 payout. He's currently the No. 45 player in the Official World Golf Ranking and he crept inside the top 30 at one point last year after a solo second at the Valero Texas Open. He's also one of the best putters on the PGA Tour, ranking ninth in strokes gained: putting (0.604) this season after finishing top five in that category each of the last three seasons.

"McCarthy continues to be one of the best players on Tour to still not have a win on his record. He has three straight top-7 finishes here and should once again putt the lights out at TPC Deere Run. I just can't pick him any higher this week as the current form is just ok and there's no track record of being able to successfully close out an event," Cohen told SportsLine.

Cohen is also backing Hayden Springer to finish in the top 20, a prop that returns +550 at Caesars. Springer was solo sixth at the Farmers Insurance Open and t-15th at the Houston Open, and those are his only two top-20 finishes this season. However, he hasn't been far off, making the cut in 10 of his 12 starts in 2025, and now he'll return to the site of one of his best PGA Tour performances last season.

"Do you remember last year when Springer shot a 59 in the opening round at this event? Unfortunately, he only went nine-under the rest of the way but held on for a T7 in his debut at TPC Deere Run. This guy can make a lot of birdies quickly, as we saw in 2024, and obviously likes the course setup," Cohen told SportsLine. "Springer's T34 finish last week was his best in a solo event since March. This is another nice price for a player who can get hot with the flat stick." See the rest of the picks in Cohen's PGA Tour parlay here.

How to make PGA Tour parlay picks

Cohen has also picked his outright winner and has made four other PGA Tour prop picks for his 2025 John Deere Classic parlay that pays nearly $1.1 million on just a $10 bet.

So, who will win the 2025 John Deere Classic, and what combination of PGA Tour props could unlock a $1.1 million payday on just a $10 bet?