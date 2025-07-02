There have been nine first-time winners on the PGA Tour this season, including at last week's Rocket Classic when Aldrich Potgieter became the second PGA Tour rookie to win in 2025. Potgieter will be part of the 2025 John Deere Classic field, which gets underway from TPC Deere Run on Thursday, July 3. Six former champions of the John Deere Classic are in this week's field, including defending champion Davis Thompson. With a victory this week, Thompson will be the first repeat winner since Steve Stricker won three straight from 2009-11.

According to the latest 2025 John Deere Classic odds, Thompson is 35-1 to repeat, while Potgieter is 40-1 to finish on top of the leaderboard. Ben Griffin is the 16-1 favorite on the PGA odds board, followed by Jason Day (22-1), Denny McCarthy (28-1) and Si Woo Kim (30-1).

One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2025 John Deere Classic: Jason Day, a 13-time PGA Tour winner and one of the top favorites at 22-1, stumbles this week and doesn't even crack the top five. Day has enjoyed a resurgence this season and is coming off an impressive T-4 finish at the Travelers Championship.

However, Day hasn't won a PGA Tour event since the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson and finished T-23 at the John Deere Classic in 2024. Day has also struggled off the tee this season, ranking 91st in strokes gained: off the tee (0.075), 101st in driving accuracy (58.23%) and 157th in total driving (232). He's not a strong pick to win it all, and there are far better values in the 2025 John Deere Classic field. See who else to fade here.

Another surprise: Chris Gotterup, a 40-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

In order to score well at TPC Deere Run, players will need to be effective off the tee, and few do it better than Gotterup. The 25-year-old enters this week's event ranked seventh in driving distance (315.2) and 12th in strokes gained: off the tee (0.492). He's also been effective with an iron in his hands, ranking seventh in greens in regulation percentage (70.43%).

2025 John Deere Classic odds, favorites

