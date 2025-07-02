Many of the golfers atop the world rankings are bypassing the 2025 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run, allowing new competitors to take the spotlight for PGA fans placing 2025 John Deere Classic bets. Even without golfers like Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy in the 2025 John Deere Classic field, the event has generated significant longshots that the model thinks are well worth their prices for PGA Tour betting. Emiliano Grillo is a 75-1 longshot, but with two career PGA Tour victories and experience playing at the Olympics for Argentina as recently as last summer, the SportsLine model views Grillo as one of the best values for the 2025 John Deere Classic on betting sites.

Grillo has finished in the top 20 in three of his last five tournaments, including T-19 at the U.S. Open. Ben Griffin is the +1600 favorite in the latest 2025 John Deere Classic odds, followed by Jason Day +2200 and Denny McCarthy +2800 in a wide open 2025 John Deere Classic field that could be live for longshots for online sports betting. McCarthy, who finished T-7 at the John Deere Classic in 2024, is priced at +260 to crack the top 10 this week, while Griffin is +320 to finish inside the top five.

Now that the 2025 John Deere Classic field is locked in, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and revealed its longshot betting picks.

Michael Thorbjornsen (35-1)

The 23-year-old has played just 35 professional events, but he already has two runner-up finishes and is coming off a T-4 showing at last week's Rocket Classic. It was his first tournament since withdrawing from the Charles Schwab Challenge on May 22 with a wrist injury, but he looked sharp in his return. Thorbjornsen opened with a 7-under-par 65 in his first round and shot 68 or below in all four rounds.

Thorbjornsen has finished in the top five in three of the last six PGA Tour events he completed, and given his odds and the field this week, the model sees value in him in 2025 John Deere Classic bets. He's listed at 35-1 odds on FanDuel Sportsbook, while other sportsbooks have him priced at 30-1 or lower.

Chris Gotterup (40-1)

The 25-year-old has missed nearly as many cuts as he's made this year (nine of 20 missed cuts), but with six finishes inside the top 20 of the last nine cuts he's made, Gotterup has the type of volatility that can lead to a Sunday run toward the top of the leaderboard. When Gotterup is on, he can compete with the best in his given tournament, and at 40-1 odds, the model believes he's worth that risk against the 2025 John Deere Classic field.

His driver could make all the difference as Gotterup ranks seventh on the PGA Tour in driving distance, but 148th in driving accuracy. He's 12th in strokes gained: off the tee, as when Gotterup drives into the fairway, he often puts himself in a nice advantage over the competition. You can play Gotterup at 40-1 odds on Caesars Sportsbook.

Emiliano Grillo (75-1)

The 32-year-old had a rough showing at last week's Rocket Classic, finishing T-73, but he finished no worse than 24th in any of his prior four tournaments. Thursday will begin his 268th PGA Tour event as one of the most experienced golfers in the John Deere Classic field. Grillo's experience throughout his professional career should benefit him, including finishing T-2 at the 2022 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run.

Grillo has made the cut in 32 of 40 tournaments (80%) since the start of the 2023 PGA Tour season, as he's a longshot option that should keep you entertained throughout the weekend. But the model gives Grillo a legitimate shot at winning this weekend after nearly winning this tournament just three years ago, and at 75-1 odds, that would provide a huge payday. FanDuel is offering Grillo at 75-1 odds, while other betting apps have him as low as 50-1 odds.

