The PGA Tour heads to Silvis, Illinois, this week for the 2025 John Deere Classic. The tournament is scheduled to get underway on Thursday, July 3, at TPC Deere Run. The 2025 John Deere Classic field is headlined by Jason Day, Si Woo Kim, and Sungjae Im. Ben Griffin is the +1600 (risk $100 to win $1,600) favorite in the latest 2025 John Deere Classic odds. Other top contenders include Day (+2200), Denny McCarthy (+2800), and Kim (+3000). SportsLine golf expert Eric Cohen is calling for the field to post low scores throughout the tournament, with the final winning score being Under 261.5 strokes at -105 odds (risk $105 to win $100).

Cohen is also calling for Stephan Jaeger to be the top German finisher in the John Deere Classic 2025 field. The 36-year-old has five top-25 and three top-10 finishes this season, and has performed well against elite fields in 2025. Before locking in any other 2025 John Deere Classic bets, you'll want to see what prop bets Cohen is targeting leading into the tournament.

Cohen, the host of Tuesday's Early Wedge Best Bets Show on SportsLine's YouTube, correctly identified Justin Thomas to win the 2025 RBC Heritage (+1800) and Ben Griffin (+4500 w/o Scheffler) to win the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge, as well as four winners last season.

Winning Score: Under 261.5 (-105 on DraftKings)

Last year, this course ranked as the second-easiest track on the PGA Tour in terms of scoring average. TPC Deere Run has wide fairways and will likely once again become a putting contest similar to what we saw in Detroit last weekend. In the six editions since 2018, the under has hit only twice, including last year when Davis Thompson posted a 256 (-28). I think the winning score comes in the -24, -25 range with soft Sunday conditions likely after some rain.

Top German: Stephan Jaeger (+110 on DraftKings)

To hit this prop, Jaeger has to beat only Jeremy Paul and Thomas Rosenmueller. Paul has missed six of his last nine cuts and lost strokes off the tee, on approach, and putting in Detroit last week. Rosenmueller finished T51 in Detroit last week but has been plagued by a poor putter this season. Jaeger finished T13 here in 2023, his last start in this event, by virtue of gaining nearly six strokes tee to green and putting well. I think another top-30 seems likely while I don't have much faith in the other two Germans this week.

Chris Kirk and Michael Thorbjornsen to finish in the top-20 (incl. ties) (+600 on FanDuel)

This one feels like a gift from the sportsbooks. I like both players this week in my outrights column with each one coming off an excellent effort at the Rocket Classic last week. Kirk should've won that event on the first playoff hole, if not for a tough missed 10 foot putt, while Thorbjornsen was racking up plenty of birdies en route to a T4 finish. Thor also finished T2 here last year, while Kirk has been close to the top-20 in 5 of 7 times he's played here. I would also take a long look at playing the top-10 combo for this prop at +1900 odds via FanDuel's Tourney Specials.

More 2025 John Deere Classic picks

