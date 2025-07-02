The PGA Tour rolls into TPC Deere Run for the 2025 John Deere Classic for Fourth of July weekend. The friendly confines of northern Illinois will offer up a chance for another first-time winner as the field is relatively light on star power.

After we saw the likes of Patrick Cantlay and Collin Morikawa try to bolster their Ryder Cup positions last week, most of the top-ranked players in the world are taking a week off before the Scottish Open and Open Championship run consecutively in Europe. That could open the door for some fresh faces to break through, as we saw last week when 20-year-old Aldrich Potgieter notched his first win in Detroit.

Potgieter is among the headliners this week as the long-hitting South African looks to surprise by winning consecutive events. The most notable names in the field include Jason Day, Rickie Fowler, Max Homa, Si Woo Kim, Sungjae Im and Ben Griffin, the latter of whom has been the most successful this season. That's why Griffin (14-1) is the betting favorite, per Caesars Sportsbook, followed by Day (22-1) and Denny McCarthy (25-1) in what looks to be a wide-open tournament on paper.

Scoring will likely be similar to what we saw last week in Detroit, as TPC Deere Run has traditionally yielded low scores and some threats of a 59. Here's how you can watch players chase low scores in Illinois this Independence Day weekend.

2025 John Deere Classic TV schedule

Round 1 - Thursday

Round starts: 7:45 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 7:45 a.m. - 7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 4-7 p.m. on Golf Channel, Fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 4-7 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Radio: 1-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 2 - Friday

Round starts: 7:45 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 7:45 a.m. - 7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 4-7 p.m. on Golf Channel, Fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 4-7 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Radio: 1-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 - Saturday

Round starts: 8 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel, Fubo (Try for free)

Early streaming: 1-3 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+

Live streaming: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 - Sunday

Round starts: 8 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel, Fubo (Try for free)

Early streaming: 1-3 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+

Live streaming: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio