The PGA continues into the final two rounds at TPC Deere Run for the 2025 John Deere Classic on Fourth of July weekend. The friendly confines of northern Illinois offer up a chance for another first-time winner as the field is relatively light on star power entering the concluding 36-hole stretch.

After we saw the likes of Patrick Cantlay and Collin Morikawa try to bolster their Ryder Cup positions last week, most of the top-ranked players in the world are taking a week off before the Scottish Open and Open Championship run consecutively in Europe. That could open the door for some fresh faces to break through, as we saw last week when 20-year-old Aldrich Potgieter notched his first win in Detroit.

Potgieter is among the headliners this week as the long-hitting South African looks to surprise by winning consecutive events. He is within striking distance, sitting just three shots back of leader Doug Ghim, who holds the first 36-hole advantage in his PGA Tour career. Max Homa leads a five-man group at T2, one shot back of Ghim, while the likes of Camilo Villegas and Si Woo Kim sit T7, two behind the leader with plenty of time to make their moves up the leaderboard.

Despite leading, Ghim (15/2) enters the weekend second on the Caesars Sportsbook odds board behind Davis Thompson (13/2) with Kim and Emiliano Grillo (10-1) just behind them. Homa and Sam Stevens (12-1) round out the six primary favorites.

Scoring will likely remain low, as we saw last week in Detroit. TPC Deere Run has traditionally yielded high numbers, including threats of 59s Here's how you can watch players chase low scores in Illinois this Independence Day weekend.

2025 John Deere Classic TV schedule

Round 3 - Saturday

Round starts: 8 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: TBA p.m. on Golf Channel, Fubo (Try for free)

Early streaming: TBA p.m. on NBC Sports App

Live TV coverage: 1-4 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+

Live streaming: 1-4 p.m. on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Radio: TBA - 4 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 - Sunday

Round starts: 8 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel, Fubo (Try for free)

Early streaming: 1-3 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+

Live streaming: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio