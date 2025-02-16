For the second straight season, Joaquin Niemann is off to a roaring start. Beginning the final round of LIV Golf Adelaide three strokes behind the three co-leaders of Sam Horsfield, Abraham Ancer and Carlos Ortiz, the Chilean came back in dramatic fashion at The Grange to claim a three-stroke victory over Ancer and Ortiz at 13 under.

Niemann's 7-under 65 on Sunday marked the low score of the week and ensured he entered the winner's circle for the third time in his LIV Golf career. A winner already in Mexico and Saudi Arabia, Niemann can add Australia to his list of conquests.

"I feel like that's what I work for. I mean, for me, the main goal is not here, it's looking way ahead," Niemann said. "I feel like I've got so many years of golf and trying to get better, and I feel like these moments right now are big moments of learning, learning experience where I can improve my game.

"The way I played today, I feel like it talks a lot on how I've been working, how I've been practicing. Being able to see those little steps forward all the time, it's always satisfying, and it makes me have more energy to go out tomorrow and get better again."

Niemann caught fire in the middle portion of his front nine as he rattled off four birdies from Nos. 3-9 to turn in 4 under and dial the pressure up on those ahead of him. After a birdie on the par-3 12th, the 26-year-old took advantage of the short par-4 15th to set the stage for the pivotal par-4 finisher.

Hitting his drive into the greenside bunker, Niemann nipped his second to perfection and navigated the slope that bisected green and protected the Sunday pin location. Tapping in for one last birdie, he waited with bated breath as Ancer still had holes remaining and a chance to catch the clubhouse leader. However, when Ancer dropped a shot on No. 17 and another on No. 18, Niemann's navigation to the summit was complete.

"I feel it's better. I feel my game keeps improving," Niemann said. "That's something that I keep seeing during my career, that it's improving every time. I feel like, every time I get more experience, I think days like today makes me grow as a player. Yeah, I think there is a lot I have to take from today and learn from it because today was a really good day. If I could have these Sundays more often, chasing leaders, it would talk really good for my game."

While Niemann and Torque teammate Carlos Ortiz finished atop the leaderboard, it was Ancer's Fireballs that took home the team competition. Captained by Sergio Garcia, the Fireballs reached 21 under to fend off Jon Rahm's Legion XIII and Niemann's Torque, which rounded out the podium.

"It definitely was a fight. Extremely proud of what we did as a team, obviously, and individually it was a great week," Ancer said. "Obviously, the last two holes were rough to finish with bogey-bogey, having a chance to win the tournament. It's always tough, but I think it's just fuel for the rest of the season. I feel like my game is trending in the right direction. I like where things are headed."