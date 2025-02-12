A new dynasty may be developing in LIV Golf after Legion XIII ran away with the first team title in Saudi Arabia. Captained by Jon Rahm, Legion XIII will hope to keep a good thing going this week as LIV Golf travels to South Australia for its annual event at The Grange Golf Club in Adelaide.

While Rahm's squad was victorious, it was Adrian Meronk of the Cleeks that took home the first individual title. The man from Poland fended off not only Rahm and his teammate Tyrrell Hatton, but a slew of others including Torque's Sebastian Munoz and Ripper's Marc Leishman.

Leishman's Ripper GC will look to go back-to-back at its home event with captain Cameron Smith finding his footing along with teammates Lucas Herbert and Matt Jones. Defeating Stinger GC in a playoff in last year's event, Ripper GC won its first team title of the season en route to eventually being crowned the 2024 champions.

Bryson DeChambeau's Crushers GC looked solid in its first event of the season -- as did Bubba Watson's RangeGoats, which comes as more of a surprise. Brooks Koepka's Smash and Dustin Johnson's 4 Aces finished near the bottom of the pylon and hope to get their seasons moving in the right direction this week.

Meanwhile, HyFlyers captain Phil Mickelson makes his season debut after being sidelined due to injury last week in Saudi Arabia. Lefty will need to kick his team into high gear as the race for the team championship is already off to a flying start.

Where to watch LIV Golf Adelaide

Event: LIV Golf Adelaide | Feb. 14-16

Purse: $25 million

Start time: 9:15 p.m. ET on Thursday

Location: The Grange Golf Club, South Australia, Australia

Viewing info: Thursday: 11 p.m. - 2 a.m. (Fox Sports 1) | Friday: 9 p.m. - 12 a.m. (Fox Sports 2) | Saturday: 9-11 p.m. (Fox Sports 2)

Teams for LIV Golf Adelaide