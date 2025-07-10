While the PGA Tour heads to Scotland for its tuneup ahead of the 2025 Open Championship at the Scottish Open, LIV Golf will be in Spain for LIV Golf Andalucía at Real Club Valderrama. It will serve as the home event for Sergio Garcia's Fireballs squad as well as Jon Rahm as his Legion XIII squad battle at the top of the LIV Golf team standings just behind Bryson DeChambeau's Crushers.

The Crushers picked up the team win two weeks ago in Dallas, while Patrick Reed won the individual crown in a playoff as he makes a push for a potential Ryder Cup selection alongside DeChambeau on the U.S. squad.

Last year's leaderboard in Spain featured many of LIV's top players with Garcia taking home the individual win at a course he calls his favorite in the world. The Fireballs also won the team event. Reed, DeChambeau, Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton, Cameron Smith and Joaquin Niemann were all in the top 10 at last year's event, and we'll see if this year's edition plays out with the big names rising to the top again.

The Spaniards figure to have plenty of motivation this week with Rahm still looking for his first LIV win, which he would certainly love to make happen at home in Spain. Those with spots in next week's Open at Royal Portrush will be looking to dial in their game for the final major of the year as well.

Where to watch LIV Golf Andalucía

Event: LIV Golf Spain | July 11-13

Purse: $25 million

Location: Real Club Valderrama — Sotogrande, Spain

Viewing information (All times Eastern)

Friday: 7-10 a.m. on FS2, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. on FS1 | Fubo (Try for free)

Saturday: 7 a.m. - 9 a.m. on FS1, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Fox | Fubo (Try for free)

Sunday: 5:30-10:30 a.m. on FS1 | Fubo (Try for free)

Teams for LIV Golf Andalucía