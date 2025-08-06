Joaquin Niemann won for the fifth time this season with a dominant performance at LIV Golf UK two weeks ago, with the circuit now shifting to the United States. The season's final two individual tournaments are each of the next two weeks -- this week at LIV Golf Chicago and next week at LIV Golf Indianapolis, before the team championship at LIV Golf Michigan in two weeks. Bolingbrook Golf Club plays host to this week's event as a par 71 playing at more than 7,200 yards with rolling fairways and water in play on many holes. Jon Rahm won by three strokes last year with a score of 11-under par, his most recent worldwide victory to date.

According to the latest LIV Golf Chicago odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau are the co-favorites at +500 odds, followed by last year's runner-up Niemann (+750), and Tyrrell Hatton at +1000. David Puig, who has finished inside the top-20 in all 11 LIV events this season is +2500 and is priced at -225 (risk $225 to win $100) to secure a top-20 finish at LIV Chicago.

Notable longshots in the 2025 LIV Golf UK field include Sergio Garcia (+3000), Dustin Johnson (+5000), Brooks Koepka (+6000), and Phil Mickelson (+12000). Johnson sits 24th in the LIV Golf standings and is +240 to crack the top 10. Could he be one of the ideal 2025 LIV Golf Chicago longshots to back this week?

Golf expert Eric Cohen, host of the Tuesday night Early Wedge Best Bets Show on SportsLine's YouTube page, has found three longshots worth betting this week. He correctly predicted the pre-tournament outright winner of LIV Andalucia four weeks ago (Talor Gooch, +3500) and LIV Singapore in 2025 (Joaquin Niemann, +800). Cohen also successfully called three LIV Golf events in 2024: Niemann at Mayakoba, Dustin Johnson in Las Vegas, and Sergio Garcia at Andalucia, as well as DeChambeau's victory at the 2024 U.S. Open at +2000 odds.

Now that the 2025 LIV Chicago field is locked in, Cohen has identified his longshot betting picks.

Here are Cohen's top longshots for LIV Golf Chicago:

Tom McKibbin (28-1)

Anirban Lahiri (40-1)

Brooks Koepka (60-1).

I'm once again riding the solid recent play of the Northern Irishman, Tom McKibbin, as he makes his debut at Bolingbrook Golf Club. Currently sitting 15th in the LIV Golf standings, McKibbin has four top-10s and seven top-20s on the circuit this season. In the last U.S. tournament he played in, at LIV Dallas in June, the 22-year-old gained more than eight strokes tee to green en route to a T5 finish.

As a member of the dominant Legion XIII team, McKibbin would no doubt like a strong performance over the final two weeks of the regular season to give his team a better chance to claim the Team Championship. Right now, Legion XIII (with Jon Rahm, Tyrell Hatton, Caleb Surratt, and McKibbin) holds a 46-point lead on Crushers GC at the top of the standings.

The 38-year-old golfer from India sits 21st in the standings and needs to finish well over the next two weeks to potentially avoid falling into the Open Zone, where a player may face a trade or release by his team before the 2026 season. Last year at LIV Chicago, Lahiri finished T6, due to a strong tee to green performance where he gained more than 7.6 strokes on the field. This season, he has two top-10s and five top-20s through the season's first 11 events.

With his strong course history here and his job security at stake, Lahiri should be expected to outplay his odds this weekend.

Can the five-time major championship even compete at this point? It certainly doesn't seem like it, considering he hasn't registered a top-10 finish on LIV or around the world since a solo second-place finish at LIV Singapore in March. But there are signs of hope, including a T12 finish at June's U.S. Open, where he gained more than 9.4 strokes tee to green.

Can the five-time major championship even compete at this point? It certainly doesn't seem like it, considering he hasn't registered a top-10 finish on LIV or around the world since a solo second-place finish at LIV Singapore in March. But there are signs of hope, including a T12 finish at June's U.S. Open, where he gained more than 9.4 strokes tee to green.

Last year, Koepka entered LIV Chicago off a win at LIV Greenbrier four weeks prior and finished T6. This year, we're getting huge odds on a player who has the class but not the current form. Right now, he's 29th in the LIV standings and could be subject to movement within the league in the offseason. At some point the switch will go on for Koepka and I don't want to miss the opportunity just in case it's this week. Could a potential Ryder Cup captain's pick be on the line if he finishes well over the last two weeks?

LIV Golf Chicago 2025 picks

