LIV Golf returns this week to Maridoe Golf Club outside of Dallas, which hosted the LIV Team Championships last year. The course plays at more than 7,500 yards as a par 72. While long hitters such as Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm may have an advantage, last year Ripper GC won the team championship thanks in part to a combination of scrambling and putting. Rahm is the +450 favorite according to the latest LIV Golf Dallas odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, followed by DeChambeau (+500), Joaquin Niemann (+750), Hatton (+1000), and Carlos Ortiz (+1600) for anyone finalizing their 2025 LIV Golf Dallas picks.

Notable longshots in the 2025 LIV Golf Dallas field include Brooks Koepka (+2800), Sergio Garcia (+4000), Dustin Johnson (+5000) and Phil Mickelson (+8000). Mickelson sits 11th in the LIV Golf standings and is +350 to crack the top 10 this week. Could he be one of the ideal 2025 LIV Golf Dallas longshots to back this week?

Golf expert Eric Cohen, host of the Tuesday night Early Wedge Best Bets Show on SportsLine's YouTube page, has found three longshots worth betting this week. He correctly predicted the pre-tournament outright winner of LIV Singapore in 2025, Joaquin Niemann, at +800. Cohen also successfully called three LIV Golf events in 2024: Niemann at Mayakoba, Dustin Johnson in Las Vegas, and Sergio Garcia at Andalucia, as well as DeChambeau's victory at the 2024 U.S. Open at +2000 odds.

Now that the 2025 LIV Dallas field is locked in, Cohen has identified his longshot betting picks.

Sebastian Muñoz (25-1)

Muñoz played collegiate golf at North Texas and showed off his prowess at this course in a Dallas suburb last year, leading the LIV field with an -8 under par 64 in the individual stroke play portion of the Team Championship. Sitting only ten points back of qualifying for The Open Championship, the Colombian golfer will most certainly look to repeat last year's sterling performance.

This season, Muñoz has two top-5 finishes, four top-10s, and six top-20s in eight LIV events. Though he has gained on the field in 7 of 8 events tee to green, his highest performance was at LIV Korea, where he gained 7.7 strokes in that category. Unfortunately, the putter let him down that week, losing 6.2 strokes and leading to a T20 finish. If not an outright bet, Muñoz is a good bet for me at +150 odds to finish in the top-10 this week.

Sergio Garcia (40-1)

As mentioned above, Garcia is trying to secure yet another Open Championship appearance with a high finish in the state where he resides. The Spaniard was on fire earlier this season with a win at LIV Hong Kong in March, a 4th place finish at International Series Macau, and 3rd place result at LIV Miami. Since then, his game has declined with nothing higher than a T37 since.

With a few weeks off, can Garcia turn it around in Dallas? He shot a -6 under par 66 here last year (T3) in the solo competition so clearly he's fond of this place. With extra motivation to play in The Open Championship for the first time in three years, I believe Garcia will be closer to the top of the leaderboard than we've seen in recent events.

Peter Uihlein (70-1)

I'm probably going too deep here with the American Uihlein, but let's have some fun with it. Last year, he shot a -3 under par 69 at this course but appeals more to me this week because he ranks fifth this season in driving distance (325.6 yards) on the LIV circuit.

I'm probably going too deep here with the American Uihlein, but let's have some fun with it. Last year, he shot a -3 under par 69 at this course but appeals more to me this week because he ranks fifth this season in driving distance (325.6 yards) on the LIV circuit.

He hasn't been all that great in 2025 but did finish T6 at LIV Hong Kong in March. What interests me most is that Uihlein is known to pop out of nowhere, having won twice on the International Series Tour last year. If he can putt above average for the 6th time in 9 LIV events this season, I wouldn't be the least bit surprised to see Uihlein outperform his odds this week.

