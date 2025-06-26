The ninth stop on the 2025 LIV Golf schedule brings the tour to Maridoe Golf Club in Carrollton, Texas, where the lead story will be Bryson DeChambeau looking to achieve victory in his home event. Last year, Maridoe hosted the team championship (won by Ripper GC), but this year it is part of the midseason rotation.

DeChambeau went to school down the road at SMU and is the co-favorite coming into LIV Dallas alongside Jon Rahm (5-1 per BetMGM). DeChambeau has one win already this season (Korea) and is second on the points list behind Joaquin Niemann, who is running away with the season-long crown thanks to his four wins in eight events. Niemann (7-1) is close behind DeChambeau and Rahm for favorite status in Dallas.

Rahm is third on the points list, as he has steadily been a top 10 machine since joining LIV, but he's yet to pick up a win on the tour and will be looking to notch his first LIV victory at Maridoe. Rahm's teammate on Legion XIII, Tyrrell Hatton (17/2), is fourth on the odds sheet, as he's coming off a career-best major finish at the U.S. Open. However, while Hatton has become a steady performer in majors, he has just two top 10s this year in eight starts on LIV and will hope to carry over that momentum from Oakmont into Dallas.

As is the case right now on the PGA Tour, an underlying pressure on players right now is the push for Ryder Cup position. LIV players can't pick up points, but they can make their case for a captain's selection by playing consistently good golf. DeChambeau will be on the U.S. team in September, but Patrick Reed and Brooks Koepka would both need to make major statements over the next two months to earn a captain's pick from Keegan Bradley.

The European side is a bit murkier as Hatton is currently third in the standings and looks like he'll be headed to Bethpage Black, but there's still no clarity on Rahm's status as a potential captain's pick. Sergio Garcia brushed aside Ryder Cup questions earlier this year saying he's not worthy of a selection right now, but we're approaching the last few chances for players to make their case for captain Luke Donald.

2025 LIV Golf Dallas schedule, details

Dates: June 27-29

Location: Maridoe Golf Club — Carrollton, Texas

Par: 72 | Yardage: 7,543

Purse: $20,000,000 (individual); $5 million (team)

Where to watch live

Friday, June 27: 12-2 p.m. on Fox Sports App | 2-5 p.m. on Fox, Fubo (Try for free)

Saturday, June 28: 1-3:30 p.m. on FS2, Fubo (Try for free) | 3:30-6 p.m. on Fox, Fubo (Try for free)

Sunday, June 29: 1-6 p.m. on FS2, Fubo (Try for free)

2025 LIV Golf Dallas field, odds

Odds via BetMGM

Bryson DeChambeau (5-1): DeChambeau's struggles at Oakmont should certainly provide him with ample motivation to try and put that performance in the rearview with a win back home in Texas. Maridoe is a long course that should play to his favor, it's just a matter of him dialing in the irons that have given him a bit of trouble all year.

Jon Rahm (5-1): Rahm will be part of the story on Sunday, as he's always lurking on LIV leaderboards, but he's yet to get one all the way over the finish line. He is playing the best golf overall we've seen from him since joining the league, and he could finally pick up his first individual trophy.

Joaquin Niemann (7-1): To this point of the season it's been a coin flip as to whether Niemann will win, and while it hasn't translated in the majors, he's been unbelievable in LIV events.

Tyrrell Hatton (17/2): Hatton will want to ride the wave from a great week at Oakmont and try to keep those good vibes rolling as he seeks his second career LIV win. He's on solid footing in the European Ryder Cup race thanks to his win in Dubai earlier this year and could make this the best season of his career.

Carlos Ortiz (14-1): Ortiz had a great week at Oakmont and that's moved him up the odds sheet. We'll see if he can maintain that form in Texas, as he too is looking for a second career LIV win.

Patrick Reed (18-1): If Reed is going to have any shot at being a captain's pick for the Ryder Cup that he so desperately loves, he'll need to finish with a flourish. That needs to start with a strong showing this week and carry through into The Open.

Brooks Koepka (20-1): The same goes for Koepka, who has just a pair of top 10s on LIV this season and seemed to run out of gas a bit at Oakmont after a great start.

The same goes for Koepka, who has just a pair of top 10s on LIV this season and seemed to run out of gas a bit at Oakmont after a great start. Sebastian Munoz (22-1): Munoz shot the best round at Maridoe in the team championship (8-under 64), and he could be a darkhorse this week as someone clearly comfortable with the course.

2025 LIV Golf Dallas predictions

Winner -- Jon Rahm (5-1): He's trending in the right direction with his game, and at some point, he's going to kick the door down and finally win a LIV event. Rahm gets that this week and builds some real buzz going to the next event in Spain prior to The Open.

Sleeper -- Sebastian Munoz (22-1): I'm not sure how great a one-round sample size is, but in general, LIV is a smaller sample size tour. I'll roll with the guy that tore this place up last year to have another solid week, and he's been strong all year with four top 10s in eight events.