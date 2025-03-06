LIV Golf returns this week for the third event of its season as it kicks off a mini Asian swing in Hong Kong. Returning to Hong Kong Golf Club for the second straight season, LIV Golf members will look to keep their early season momentum rolling as the first major championship of the season fast approaches.
Only nine rounds of golf separate members of LIV Golf from the first tee shot at Augusta National in early April with LIV Golf Adelaide winner Joaquin Niemann leading the way. A recipient of a special invitation from Augusta National for the second straight year, the Chilean looks to continue his winning ways leading up to the Masters.
While major championship success has yet to find him, it has found players such as Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka. Rahm's Legion XIII continues to be a problem for the rest of the league as the squad has a win and a second-place finish under its belt. DeChambeau's Crushers are doing its best to keep pace while Koepka's Smash finds itself at the bottom of the pylon through two events with zero points.
Those three players are three to keep an eye on over the next month, as are competitors such as Cameron Smith, Sergio Garcia and Tyrrell Hatton. All three have found some form over the last handful of starts and appear keen on entering the winner's circle this week in Hong Kong.
Where to watch LIV Golf Hong Kong
Event: LIV Golf Hong Kong | Mar. 7-9
Purse: $25 million
Start time: 11:15 p.m. ET on Thursday
Location: Hong Kong Golf Club — Fanling, Hong Kong
Viewing info: Thursday: 11 p.m. - 4 a.m. (Fox Sports 1) | Friday: 11 p.m. - 12 a.m. (Fox Sports 2), 12 - 4 a.m. (Fox Sports 1) | Saturday: 11:30 p.m. - 12:30 a.m. (Fox Sports 2), 12:30 - 3:30 a.m. (Fox Sports 1)
Teams for LIV Golf Hong Kong
|Position
|Name
|Captain(s)
|Team members
|Points
1
Legion XIII
Jon Rahm
Tom McKibbin, Tyrrell Hatton, Caleb Surratt
56
2
Fireballs
Sergio Garcia
Abraham Ancer, David Puig, Luis Masaveu
40
3
Crushers
Bryson DeChambeau
Charles Howell III, Anirban Lahiri, Paul Casey
24
4
Ripper
Cameron Smith
Marc Leishman, Matt Jones, Lucas Herbert
20
5
RangeGoats
Bubba Watson
Peter Uihlein, Ben Campbell, Matthew Wolff
20
6
Torque
Joaquin Niemann
Carlos Ortiz, Sebastian Munoz, Mito Pereira
18
7
Majesticks
Ian Poulter, Henrik Stenson, Lee Westwood
Sam Horsfield
5.16
8
4 Aces
Dustin Johnson
Patrick Reed, Harold Varner III, Thomas Pieters
4.66
9
HyFlyers
Phil Mickelson
Cameron Tringale, Brendan Steele, Andy Ogletree
4.66
10
Cleeks
Martin Kaymer
Adrian Meronk, Richard Bland, Frederik Kjettrup
4
11
Stinger
Louis Oosthuizen
Dean Burmester, Branden Grace, Charl Schwartzel
1.50
12
Iron Heads
Kevin Na
Danny Lee, Yubin Jang, Wade Ormsby
0
13
Smash
Brooks Koepka
Talor Gooch, Jason Kokrak, Graeme McDowell
0
Wild Card Players
N/A
Anthony Kim, Chieh-Po Lee