LIV Golf returns this week for the third event of its season as it kicks off a mini Asian swing in Hong Kong. Returning to Hong Kong Golf Club for the second straight season, LIV Golf members will look to keep their early season momentum rolling as the first major championship of the season fast approaches.

Only nine rounds of golf separate members of LIV Golf from the first tee shot at Augusta National in early April with LIV Golf Adelaide winner Joaquin Niemann leading the way. A recipient of a special invitation from Augusta National for the second straight year, the Chilean looks to continue his winning ways leading up to the Masters.

While major championship success has yet to find him, it has found players such as Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka. Rahm's Legion XIII continues to be a problem for the rest of the league as the squad has a win and a second-place finish under its belt. DeChambeau's Crushers are doing its best to keep pace while Koepka's Smash finds itself at the bottom of the pylon through two events with zero points.

Those three players are three to keep an eye on over the next month, as are competitors such as Cameron Smith, Sergio Garcia and Tyrrell Hatton. All three have found some form over the last handful of starts and appear keen on entering the winner's circle this week in Hong Kong.

Where to watch LIV Golf Hong Kong

Event: LIV Golf Hong Kong | Mar. 7-9

Purse: $25 million

Start time: 11:15 p.m. ET on Thursday

Location: Hong Kong Golf Club — Fanling, Hong Kong

Viewing info: Thursday: 11 p.m. - 4 a.m. (Fox Sports 1) | Friday: 11 p.m. - 12 a.m. (Fox Sports 2), 12 - 4 a.m. (Fox Sports 1) | Saturday: 11:30 p.m. - 12:30 a.m. (Fox Sports 2), 12:30 - 3:30 a.m. (Fox Sports 1)

Teams for LIV Golf Hong Kong