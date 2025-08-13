2025 LIV Golf Indianapolis preview: TV schedule, where to watch, field of players, teams, prize money, purse
Indianapolis will host the final individual event of LIV Golf's 2025 season
The penultimate event of the 2025 LIV Golf season will take place in Indianapolis as The Club at Chatham Hills hosts the final tournament before the team championship next week in Michigan. The individual champion of the 2025 season will be crowned after this weekend in Indy, and it's become a two-man race at the top between Joaquin Niemann (208.43 points) and Jon Rahm (196.16 points).
Niemann has won five of the 12 events this season, dominating tournaments when he brings his A-game. Rahm, on the other hand, hasn't won in 2025, but he does have three runner-up finishes -- including this past week in Chicago -- and has been a top 10 machine ever since joining LIV.
Those two will settle the battle for the individual crown this week in Indy, as we'll find out if consistent excellence or higher peaks will win out. Rahm needing at least a top-3 finish to have a chance at catching Niemann. Elsewhere in the field, golfers will be playing for their jobs next year as only the top 24 are locked into a guaranteed contract in 2026.
Positions 25-48 in the standings making up the "open zone," where their current team isn't obligated to extend them if their contract is expiring, while players 49 and below can be relegated from the league. Mito Pereira, Andy Ogletree and Ian Poulter are among the players outside the top 48 currently, while Henrik Stenson, Lee Westwood and Kevin Na are all just inside that number.
It will also be the final chance for teams to improve their seeding for the team championship in Michigan next week. Torque's second-place finish in Chicago jumped them from sixth to fourth in the team standings, while Stinger, buoyed by Dean Burmester's individual win, moved within striking distance of Ripper in sixth with their victory.
Where to watch LIV Golf Indianapolis
Event: LIV Golf Indianapolis | August 15-17
Purse: $25 million
Location: The Club at Chatham Hills -- Westfield, Indiana
Viewing information (All times Eastern):
- Friday: 12-2 p.m. on FS1, 2-5 p.m. on Fox
- Saturday: 11-12 p.m. on FS1, 12-4 p.m. on Fox
- Sunday: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on FS1, 12-3 p.m. on Fox
Team standings for LIV Golf Indianapolis
|Position
|Name
|Captain(s)
|Team members
|Points
1
Legion XIII
Jon Rahm
Tom McKibbin, Tyrrell Hatton, Caleb Surratt
224.66
2
Crushers
Bryson DeChambeau
Charles Howell III, Anirban Lahiri, Paul Casey
178
3
Fireballs
Sergio Garcia
Abraham Ancer, David Puig, Josele Ballester
169
4
Torque
Joaquin Niemann
Carlos Ortiz, Sebastian Munoz, Mito Pereira
128
5
4Aces
Dustin Johnson
Thomas Pieters, Patrick Reed, Harold Varner III
126.66
6
Ripper
Cameron Smith
Marc Leishman, Lucas Herbert, Matt Jones
104.66
7
Stinger
Louis Oosthuizen
Dean Burmester, Branden Grace, Charl Schwartzel
102.16
8
Smash
Brooks Koepka
Talor Gooch, Jason Kokrak, Graeme McDowell
59.50
9
RangeGoats
Bubba Watson
Peter Uihlein, Ben Campbell, Matthew Wolff
44
10
HyFlyers
Phil Mickelson
Cameron Tringale, Brendan Steele, Andy Ogletree
34.66
11
Cleeks
Martin Kaymer
Adrian Meronk, Richard Bland, Frederik Kjettrup
10.5
12
Majesticks
Ian Poulter, Henrik Stenson, Lee Westwood
Sam Horsfield
5.16
13
Iron Heads
Kevin Na
Danny Lee, Yubin Jang, Jinichiro Kozuma
1
Wild Card
n/a
Anthony Kim, Chieh-Po Lee