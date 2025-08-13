The penultimate event of the 2025 LIV Golf season will take place in Indianapolis as The Club at Chatham Hills hosts the final tournament before the team championship next week in Michigan. The individual champion of the 2025 season will be crowned after this weekend in Indy, and it's become a two-man race at the top between Joaquin Niemann (208.43 points) and Jon Rahm (196.16 points).

Niemann has won five of the 12 events this season, dominating tournaments when he brings his A-game. Rahm, on the other hand, hasn't won in 2025, but he does have three runner-up finishes -- including this past week in Chicago -- and has been a top 10 machine ever since joining LIV.

Those two will settle the battle for the individual crown this week in Indy, as we'll find out if consistent excellence or higher peaks will win out. Rahm needing at least a top-3 finish to have a chance at catching Niemann. Elsewhere in the field, golfers will be playing for their jobs next year as only the top 24 are locked into a guaranteed contract in 2026.

Positions 25-48 in the standings making up the "open zone," where their current team isn't obligated to extend them if their contract is expiring, while players 49 and below can be relegated from the league. Mito Pereira, Andy Ogletree and Ian Poulter are among the players outside the top 48 currently, while Henrik Stenson, Lee Westwood and Kevin Na are all just inside that number.

It will also be the final chance for teams to improve their seeding for the team championship in Michigan next week. Torque's second-place finish in Chicago jumped them from sixth to fourth in the team standings, while Stinger, buoyed by Dean Burmester's individual win, moved within striking distance of Ripper in sixth with their victory.

Where to watch LIV Golf Indianapolis

Event: LIV Golf Indianapolis | August 15-17

Purse: $25 million

Location: The Club at Chatham Hills -- Westfield, Indiana

Viewing information (All times Eastern):

Friday: 12-2 p.m. on FS1, 2-5 p.m. on Fox

Saturday: 11-12 p.m. on FS1, 12-4 p.m. on Fox

Sunday: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on FS1, 12-3 p.m. on Fox

Stream: Fubo (Start watching, save $20!)

Team standings for LIV Golf Indianapolis