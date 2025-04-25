The LIV Golf circuit is back in action from Mexico City beginning on Friday at 3:15 p.m. ET as Club de Golf Chapultepec hosts the 54 competitors this week for three days of play. This is the first time Mexico City has hosted LIV as previous events south of the border have been held in Mayakoba. The golf course plays as a par 71 at 7,385 yards, but considering Mexico City is nearly 1.4 miles above sea level, the course should play considerably shorter for these pros. LIV enters this week with more momentum after Patrick Reed (3rd), Bryson DeChambeau (T5), Tyrrell Hatton (T14), and Jon Rahm (T14) all notched quality finishes at the Masters.

Rahm is the betting favorite this week per DraftKings Sportsbook at +500 odds, followed by DeChambeau (+700), Joaquin Niemann (+900), and Hatton (+1000). Some notable longshots in the LIV Golf Mexico City field include Brooks Koepka (+2000), Abraham Ancer (+2500), Dustin Johnson (+4000) and Phil Mickelson (+8000). Mickelson sits 12th in the LIV Golf standings and is +400 to crack the top 10 this week. Could he be the ideal longshot for LIV Mexico City?

Golf expert Eric Cohen, host of the Tuesday night Early Wedge Best Bets Show on SportsLine's YouTube page, has found three longshots worth betting this week. He correctly predicted the pre-tournament outright winner of LIV Singapore in 2025, Joaquin Niemann at +800. Cohen also successfully called three LIV Golf events in 2024: Niemann at Mayakoba, Dustin Johnson in Las Vegas, and Sergio Garcia at Andalucia, as well as Bryson DeChambeau's victory at the 2024 U.S. Open at +2000 odds.

Now that the 2025 LIV Mexico City field is locked in, Cohen has identified his longshot betting picks:

Abraham Ancer (25-1)

Though he was born in Texas, Ancer is of Mexican heritage and would surely take more pride in winning this event than most. He currently sits 13th in the LIV standings and has finishes of T2 (Adelaide), T10 (Singapore), and T12 (Hong Kong). Ancer also finished T3 at the Asian Tour's event in India in February and T14 in Macau last month.

His only LIV Tour win came in Hong Kong last year, but the steady play has continued since then. Ancer has recorded six top-10 finishes in his last 15 LIV events, with his success buoyed by off the tee and approach play. At 25-1 odds, there is value for bettors looking to find a longshot in this week's event.

Carlos Ortiz (22-1) (originally give out at 28-1)

Born in Guadalajara, this event is also likely to mean more than most to this Mexican golfer. Ortiz makes for the ideal longshot this weekend not only for that reason, but his current form, which has been excellent. He posted a T2 at LIV Adelaide in February and won the Asian Tour's International Series Macau event last month. Two weeks later, the 33-year-old finished 4th at LIV Miami, gaining more than four strokes on approach and with the putter.

The winner of last year's International Series Oman event and LIV Houston last June, Ortiz currently sits 8th in the LIV standings. He did finish T7 in 2023 at Mayakoba before a poor showing last year, but at these odds, he's well worth the price for bettors looking to avoid the top of the board.

Cameron Smith (30-1)

The Australian's current form is a shell of his former self, a top-10 player in the world and 2023 Open Championship winner, but at these odds, he's still worth a bet. Though he missed the cut at The Masters two weeks ago, Smith posted his best LIV finish of the season at LIV Miami the week prior, a T9 result. What's holding back the former elite player is his play off the tee and on approach, where he has lost strokes in all but one event this season.

Smith is worth a bet despite his recent subpar play because of his continuing elite around the green and putting skills. In five LIV events this season, Smith has gained approximately 16 strokes combined around the green and 16 strokes putting. If he can harness his once previously great approach play, the Aussie will contend for titles sooner than later. At his longest price in a LIV event since he joined the circuit, Smith could be a live longshot.

LIV Golf Mexico City 2025 picks

You've seen the latest LIV Mexico City expert picks. Now, see the Zurich Classic leaderboard, including forecasted finishes for the teams of Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry, Kurt Kitayama and Collin Morikawa, Taylor Moore and Wyndham Clark, and more. Visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 14 golf majors, including the last four Masters and three majors in 2024.

You can also view expert advice before locking in your PGA Tour picks. Visit SportsLine now to see Cohen's best bets for a $1 million parlay, all from an expert who correctly predicted the pre-tournament outright winner in seven events over the last two seasons.