2025 LIV Golf Michigan preview: TV schedule, where to watch team championship, format, prize money, purse
LIV Golf's team championship will pit teams against each other in both match play and stroke play
While the PGA Tour hosts the top 30 in Atlanta for the Tour Championship, LIV Golf will be in Michigan for its team championship event this weekend.
Jon Rahm edged out Joaquin Niemann last week in Indianapolis for the season-long individual title -- despite Niemann's five wins this season -- and the $18 million bonus that came with it. Now, he'll look to lead top-seeded Legion XIII to the team title in Michigan. The format for the LIV team championship is very different from any other event you'll see in golf.
It starts with two rounds of match play -- with two head-to-head matches and one alternate shot foursomes match -- to get to the final three teams who then compete in one round of individual stroke play for the championship. Last year saw Ripper take home the team title, and the unique format allows for any of the 12 teams to get hot and pull off a run to the championship.
The matchups for the quarterfinals and semifinals are determined by the top seeds who get to pick their opponents each round and then set their lineups after the lower seeds. Legion XIII enters as the No. 1 seed, followed by the Crushers, Fireballs, Torque, 4Aces and Ripper in the top six. The Majesticks and Iron Heads faced off on Wednesday in a play-in match to determine who would make it into the quarterfinals as the 12-seed.
Below you can find all the information on how to watch LIV Golf Michigan as they settle out the team championship for the 2025 season.
Where to watch LIV Golf Michigan
Event: LIV Golf Michigan | Aug. 22-24
Purse: $50 million
Location: The Cardinal at St. John's -- Plymouth, Michigan
Viewing information (All times Eastern):
- Friday: 12-2 p.m. on FS1, 2-5 p.m. on Fox
- Saturday: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. on FS2, 12-3 p.m. on Fox
- Sunday: 1-4:30 p.m. on FS1, 4:30-7 p.m. on Fox
- Stream: Fubo (Start watching, save $20!)
Team standings entering LIV Golf Michigan
|Position
|Name
|Captain(s)
|Team members
|Points
1
Legion XIII
Jon Rahm
Tom McKibbin, Tyrrell Hatton, Caleb Surratt
248.66
2
Crushers
Bryson DeChambeau
Charles Howell III, Anirban Lahiri, Paul Casey
186
3
Fireballs
Sergio Garcia
Abraham Ancer, David Puig, Josele Ballester
185
4
Torque
Joaquin Niemann
Carlos Ortiz, Sebastian Munoz, Mito Pereira
160
5
4Aces
Dustin Johnson
Thomas Pieters, Patrick Reed, Harold Varner III
138.66
6
Ripper
Cameron Smith
Marc Leishman, Lucas Herbert, Matt Jones
104.66
7
Stinger
Louis Oosthuizen
Dean Burmester, Branden Grace, Charl Schwartzel
104.16
8
Smash
Brooks Koepka
Talor Gooch, Jason Kokrak, Graeme McDowell
59.50
9
RangeGoats
Bubba Watson
Peter Uihlein, Ben Campbell, Matthew Wolff
45
10
HyFlyers
Phil Mickelson
Cameron Tringale, Brendan Steele, Andy Ogletree
34.66
11
Cleeks
Martin Kaymer
Adrian Meronk, Richard Bland, Frederik Kjettrup
10.5
12
Majesticks
Ian Poulter, Henrik Stenson, Lee Westwood
Sam Horsfield
9.16
13
Iron Heads
Kevin Na
Danny Lee, Yubin Jang, Jinichiro Kozuma
1
Wild Card
n/a
Anthony Kim, Chieh-Po Lee