While the PGA Tour hosts the top 30 in Atlanta for the Tour Championship, LIV Golf will be in Michigan for its team championship event this weekend.

Jon Rahm edged out Joaquin Niemann last week in Indianapolis for the season-long individual title -- despite Niemann's five wins this season -- and the $18 million bonus that came with it. Now, he'll look to lead top-seeded Legion XIII to the team title in Michigan. The format for the LIV team championship is very different from any other event you'll see in golf.

It starts with two rounds of match play -- with two head-to-head matches and one alternate shot foursomes match -- to get to the final three teams who then compete in one round of individual stroke play for the championship. Last year saw Ripper take home the team title, and the unique format allows for any of the 12 teams to get hot and pull off a run to the championship.

The matchups for the quarterfinals and semifinals are determined by the top seeds who get to pick their opponents each round and then set their lineups after the lower seeds. Legion XIII enters as the No. 1 seed, followed by the Crushers, Fireballs, Torque, 4Aces and Ripper in the top six. The Majesticks and Iron Heads faced off on Wednesday in a play-in match to determine who would make it into the quarterfinals as the 12-seed.

Below you can find all the information on how to watch LIV Golf Michigan as they settle out the team championship for the 2025 season.

Where to watch LIV Golf Michigan

Event: LIV Golf Michigan | Aug. 22-24

Purse: $50 million

Location: The Cardinal at St. John's -- Plymouth, Michigan

Viewing information (All times Eastern):

Friday: 12-2 p.m. on FS1, 2-5 p.m. on Fox

12-2 p.m. on FS1, 2-5 p.m. on Fox Saturday: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. on FS2, 12-3 p.m. on Fox

10 a.m. - 12 p.m. on FS2, 12-3 p.m. on Fox Sunday: 1-4:30 p.m. on FS1, 4:30-7 p.m. on Fox

1-4:30 p.m. on FS1, 4:30-7 p.m. on Fox Stream: Fubo (Start watching, save $20!)

Team standings entering LIV Golf Michigan