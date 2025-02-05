LIV Golf returns to action this week to kick off its fourth season as a league. Taking to the capital city of Saudi Arabia, the 54-hole circuit will welcome familiar faces, new names and young players hoping to make an imprint on the league as both individuals and teammates.

Two-time major champion Jon Rahm headlines the action and welcomes Tom McKibbin to his Legion XIII squad. Rahm's team of McKibbin, Caleb Surratt and Tyrrell Hatton is the not only team to make offseason moves. Dustin Johnson's 4 Aces have acquired Thomas Pieters, while the RangeGoats and Fireballs both added new players.

HyFlyers captain, Phil Mickelson, announced on social media Monday that he will be missing the season opener due to injury. In his place, Ollie Schniederjans will play for the team fresh off a victory over Bryson DeChambeau and Joaquin Niemann in India.

Speaking of DeChambeau, he returns to action and looks to capture his second season-long team title with his Crushers GC in the last three years. Last season, that honor went to the all-Australian squad of Cameron Smith, Matt Jones, Lucas Herbert and Marc Leishman, who have decided to run it back with the same foursome for Ripper GC.

Brooks Koepka has made a habit of playing some of his best golf in the Middle East in recent years and will look to contend for what would be a league high sixth LIV Golf title. He is joined by former individual champion Talor Gooch on his Smash GC team with Anthony Kim once again set to play as an individual wildcard.

Where to watch LIV Golf Riyadh

Event: LIV Golf Riyadh | Feb. 6-8

Purse: $25 million

Start time: 10 a.m. ET

Location: Riyadh Golf Club — Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Viewing info: Thursday - Friday 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. (Fox Sports 2) | Saturday: 12-3 p.m. (Fox Sports 2)

Teams for LIV Golf Riyadh