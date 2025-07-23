2025 LIV Golf UK preview: TV schedule, where to watch, field of players, teams, prize money, purse
A short trek from Northern Ireland has some of LIV Golf's best competing in Europe for the third straight week
The 2025 LIV Golf season is hitting its home stretch with just three weeks left in the regular season before the team playoffs begin in late August -- going head to head with the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup Playoffs Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm, Joaquin Niemann, Tyrrell Hatton and the rest of LIV Golf's stars will make the short trip from Northern Ireland -- where they competed in The Open Championship last week -- to England for LIV Golf UK at JCB Golf & Country Club.
It's the third straight week of play for LIV golfers who made it into The Open field after they took the course at LIV Golf Andalucía the week before. With the win by Legion XIII in Spain, they jumped the Crushers for the top spot in the team standings and take a 24-point advantage into the UK event.
In the player standings, Rahm has moved to second ahead of DeChambeau, just 14 points back of Niemann with three events to play. This is despite Rahm still being winless on the season. Niemann's boom-or-bust run continued in Andalucía with a T23, as he's now won four individual titles this season but has finished outside the top 20 in five of his other six starts. Rahm, meanwhile, has yet to finish worse than 11th as he picks up points each week to stay within striking distance of Niemann.
Now, he returns to the site of his first career LIV win. Those points races in the team and player standings will be at the forefront of this week's battle in the United Kingdom.
Where to watch LIV Golf UK
Event: LIV Golf UK | July 25-27
Purse: $25 million
Location: JCB Golf & Country Club -- Uttoxeter, United Kingdom
Viewing information (All times Eastern)
- Friday: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on FS2 Fubo (Try for free)
- Saturday: 8-10 a.m. on FS1, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fox | Fubo (Try for free)
- Sunday: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on FS1 | Fubo (Try for free)
Team standings for LIV Golf UK
|Position
|Name
|Captain(s)
|Team members
|Points
1
Legion XIIICrushers
Jon Rahm
Tom McKibbin, Tyrrell Hatton, Caleb Surratt
186.66
2
Crushers
Bryson DeChambeau
Charles Howell III, Anirban Lahiri, Paul Casey
162
3
Fireballs
Sergio Garcia
Abraham Ancer, David Puig, Josele Ballester
145
4
4Aces
Dustin Johnson
Thomas Pieters, Patrick Reed, Harold Varner III
112.66
5
Ripper
Cameron Smith
Marc Leishman, Lucas Herbert, Matt Jones
100.16
6
Torque
Joaquin Niemann
Carlos Ortiz, Sebastian Munoz, Mito Pereira
80
7
Smash
Brooks Koepka
Talor Gooch, Jason Kokrak, Graeme McDowell
59
8
Stinger
Louis Oosthuizen
Dean Burmester, Branden Grace, Charl Schwartzel
54.16
9
RangeGoats
Bubba Watson
Peter Uihlein, Ben Campbell, Matthew Wolff
42
10
HyFlyers
Phil Mickelson
Cameron Tringale, Brendan Steele, Andy Ogletree
33.16
11
Cleeks
Martin Kaymer
Adrian Meronk, Richard Bland, Frederik Kjettrup
9
12
Majesticks
Ian Poulter, Henrik Stenson, Lee Westwood
Sam Horsfield
5.16
13
Iron Heads
Kevin Na
Danny Lee, Yubin Jang, Jinichiro Kozuma
1
Wild Card
n/a
Anthony Kim, Chieh-Po Lee