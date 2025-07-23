The 2025 LIV Golf season is hitting its home stretch with just three weeks left in the regular season before the team playoffs begin in late August -- going head to head with the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup Playoffs Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm, Joaquin Niemann, Tyrrell Hatton and the rest of LIV Golf's stars will make the short trip from Northern Ireland -- where they competed in The Open Championship last week -- to England for LIV Golf UK at JCB Golf & Country Club.

It's the third straight week of play for LIV golfers who made it into The Open field after they took the course at LIV Golf Andalucía the week before. With the win by Legion XIII in Spain, they jumped the Crushers for the top spot in the team standings and take a 24-point advantage into the UK event.

In the player standings, Rahm has moved to second ahead of DeChambeau, just 14 points back of Niemann with three events to play. This is despite Rahm still being winless on the season. Niemann's boom-or-bust run continued in Andalucía with a T23, as he's now won four individual titles this season but has finished outside the top 20 in five of his other six starts. Rahm, meanwhile, has yet to finish worse than 11th as he picks up points each week to stay within striking distance of Niemann.

Now, he returns to the site of his first career LIV win. Those points races in the team and player standings will be at the forefront of this week's battle in the United Kingdom.

Where to watch LIV Golf UK

Event: LIV Golf UK | July 25-27

Purse: $25 million

Location: JCB Golf & Country Club -- Uttoxeter, United Kingdom

Viewing information (All times Eastern)

Friday: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on FS2 Fubo (Try for free)

Saturday: 8-10 a.m. on FS1, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fox | Fubo (Try for free)

Sunday: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on FS1 | Fubo (Try for free)

Team standings for LIV Golf UK