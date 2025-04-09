It is hardly rare to see the course at Augusta National Golf Club undergo changes ahead of the Masters. The club is constantly evaluating ways to adjust its playing surfaces to present new challenges for players. Exiting last year's tournament, there were not many significant changes planned; however, when Hurricane Helene swept through the area in September and devastated much of the Southeast, there were repairs and alterations that needed to be made.

ANGC chairman Fred Riley on Wednesday discussed the larger hurricane recovery effort, which focused primarily on helping the community of Augusta, Georgia.

"I suppose I think it was about 48 hours when I arrived at the club after the storm finally subsided, and that was because it took that long for us to clear all the internal roadways so we could just begin the process of cleaning up," Ridley recalled. "It was a monumental effort. I think, at times, we had well over 200, 250 people on the property.

"But what I think is more important -- and what really was something that had an impact on me -- was the way our employees went into the community and really started focusing their efforts -- in addition to the work they had to do here -- how they could help their fellow citizens of Augusta. Many of those people were impacted themselves. They had trees fall on their houses, on their cars. Their properties were littered with debris and trees. But it was really amazing what they did to help others."

Much of the on-site recovery was aimed at getting the course back to its original shape; the biggest change being the removal of numerous across the property. Walking the grounds this week, it became clear the visuals of the course were naturally altered.

Reigning champion Scottie Scheffler noted that difference but clarified that he did not expect the course to play much differently with fewer trees in place as hitting the ball into those areas would still present plenty of difficulties.

"Changes to the golf course this year from last year? Well, there were a significant amount of trees lost on the golf course, but overall, I think when you're hitting into the trees, you're still going to be in a good amount of trouble," Scheffler said. "There's only a few trees that are gone that are really noticeable, ones that are in play. It's more looking in between the holes [where] I think you see a big difference in the amount of stuff you can see at this golf course -- where before, there were so many trees it was hard at times to see from hole to hole."

Patrons roaming the grounds are now able to see more of the course from a wider variety of angles than they could previously. As for players, while the impact might not be too dramatic in terms of how the course plays and where danger lies, there is an expectation that sound will travel even more easily from hole to hole, amplifying those Augusta roars. Furthermore, the level of impact wind has on balls above and below the tree line might be lessened with fewer obstacles.

A look at the 12th hole at Augusta National from 2025 (left) compared to 2024 (right). Getty Images | Getty Images

The 12th hole is perhaps the most interesting example as there are considerably fewer trees now behind the green. Swirling winds on the most famous par 3 in the world have always played a major role in late Sunday drama at Augusta National as players tried to figure out wind direction and how their ball will be impacted once it gets above the trees. Whether the reduction of trees behind the 12th makes it play any different or allows players to better feel the actual wind direction remains to be seen.

The other par 3 on the second nine also was heavily impacted as a tree fell on the 16th green. Ahead of the Houston Open, Rory McIlroy spoke about an early practice round at Augusta National explaining that, despite the repairs, the 16th played the same as it had in the past. Instead, he noted that there were some subtle changes to other greens on the course but didn't specify exactly which greens had minor adjustments.

Major course changes are always a leading storyline at the Masters. Typically that's been a new tee box adding yardage and length, but this year, it will be how the course sounds, feels and plays with fewer trees on the property.