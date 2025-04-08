Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth have been popular PGA DFS picks for years, but daily Fantasy golf fans will have to decide if they can be trusted when they set their 2025 Masters DFS strategy starting on Thursday from Augusta National on Thursday. McIlroy, who is among the highest-priced players on both DraftKings and FanDuel, has won 28 PGA Tour events in his career, including four major championships. McIlroy has two wins and three top-10 finishes this season but has finished T-22 or worse in three of his last four starts at Augusta.

Spieth, whose 2025 Masters DFS pricing is $9,000 on DraftKings and $10,300 on FanDuel, hasn't won a PGA Tour event since 2022 but has had success at the Masters throughout his career. He won the green jacket in 2015 and has finished T-4 or better in six of his 11 starts at Augusta National. Should your PGA DFS strategy include taking a chance on Spieth or McIlroy? Before locking in any PGA Tour DFS picks for the Masters 2025 on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, you need to see what SportsLine DFS pro and PGA expert Mike McClure has to say.

McClure is a DFS legend with over $2 million in career winnings, and he's been red-hot on his PGA picks dating back to the PGA Tour restart in June 2020. McClure uses his proprietary simulation model to analyze the field and crush his golf picks. In fact, the model is up more than $9,500 on its best bets since June 2020, nailing tournament after tournament.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 13 majors entering the weekend, including the 2024 Masters -- its third Masters in a row -- and last year's PGA Championship and U.S. Open. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting apps like FanDuel, DraftKings and Fanatics.

Now, he's turned his attention to the 2025 Masters and just locked in his Masters DFS picks and Masters DFS lineups. You can only see McClure's Masters DFS picks at SportsLine.

Top 2025 Masters DFS picks

One of McClure's top 2025 Masters DFS picks is Patrick Cantlay ($8,700 on DraftKings and $10,000 on FanDuel). Cantlay has been one of the most consistent golfers in major championships in recent years. The 33-year-old has finished inside the top 25 in four of his last six appearances at the Masters and eight of the past 10 majors.

Cantlay has also been in the mix during some of this year's biggest events, finishing inside the top five at The American Express and The Genesis Invitational. Cantlay is one of the most accomplished golfers to never win a major, and the Masters will be his first chance this year to remove his name from that list. Lock him in your PGA DFS lineups and look for a big return at the 2025 Masters.

Part of McClure's optimal Masters DFS strategy also includes rostering Tyrrell Hatton ($8,600 on DraftKings, $10,200 on FanDuel). The 33-year-old has never won a major championship, but he is among the top golfers without a major title. He has finished inside the top 10 at all four majors, including a T9 at the Masters last year.

Hatton has made the cut in six of his last seven appearances at Augusta National, giving him a strong floor in DFS contests. Hatton is a consistent top-half finisher in tournaments, so he is a cheap option who can bolster your Masters DFS lineups. See which other golfers to roster here.

How to set Masters 2025 DFS lineups

McClure is also targeting an undervalued golfer set to return plenty of value for his Masters DFS picks. You can see who it is, and every other pick.

So, what are the top PGA Tour DFS picks for the Masters 2025, and which golfers should you target for your Masters DFS lineups? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's Masters DFS picks for DraftKings and FanDuel, and get a chance to cash in big on PGA Tour DFS.

Where to bet on PGA Tour golf

Here are some of the sportsbooks to bet on PGA Tour tournaments, along with the various golf sportsbook promos they currently offer.