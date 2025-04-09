Bryson DeChambeau tends to raise his level of play as the stakes rise, which could give him plenty of appeal for 2025 Masters DFS lineups. He won last year's U.S. Open, was runner-up at the PGA Championship, and led the 2024 Masters heading into the weekend before finishing sixth. The 2025 Masters tees off Thursday and presents an opportunity for redemption for DeChambeau after waning a year ago. It's also a chance to notch a third major win and break through from his peers, like Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele and Justin Thomas, who also have two major victories and are options for 2025 Masters DFS lineups. A winning 2025 Masters DFS strategy is all about pairing economical options with costly golfers who will live up to their high price tags. Before locking in any PGA Tour DFS picks for the Masters 2025 on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, you need to see what SportsLine DFS pro and PGA expert Mike McClure has to say.

One of McClure's top 2025 Masters DFS picks is Patrick Cantlay ($8,700 on DraftKings and $10,000 on FanDuel). Cantlay has never won a major, but he's on a 10-major streak of made cuts. That's the third-longest streak in golf as he typically does not disappoint on big stages. In fact, Cantlay has has eight top-25s over this 10-major stretch, including six top-15 finishes.

Cantlay also has four top-25s over his last six starts at Augusta National, and last year he became the fourth golfer in Masters history to record two par-4 eagles in a single tournament. This season on tour, Cantlay boasts top-15 metrics in strokes gained: total, greens in regulation percentage, putting average and birdie average. His strong history at Augusta makes him a promising addition to 2025 Masters DFS lineups.

Part of McClure's optimal Masters DFS strategy also includes rostering Tyrrell Hatton ($8,600 on DraftKings, $10,200 on FanDuel). The 33-year-old has never won a major championship, but he is among the top golfers without a major title. He has finished inside the top 10 at all four majors, including a T9 at the Masters last year.

Hatton has made the cut in six of his last seven appearances at Augusta National, giving him a strong floor in DFS contests. Hatton is a consistent top-half finisher in tournaments, so he is a cheap option who can bolster your Masters DFS lineups. See which other golfers to roster here.

