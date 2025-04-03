The first major championship of the 2025 PGA Tour schedule is approaching with the 2025 Masters teeing off on Thursday, April 10 from Augusta National. With it comes another stacked field of golfers. Scottie Scheffler looks to become the first since Jack Nicklaus in the 1960s to win three Masters over four years, and he would become the first back-to-back Masters winner since Tiger Woods with a victory in the Masters 2025. Scheffler will be a popular option in Masters DFS lineups, but given his significant price tag, is he someone you should include in Masters DFS picks?

The 2025 Masters field is filled with other elite golfers such as Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau, so is the better Masters DFS strategy having one of these as the highest-priced golfer in your Masters DFS lineups? There are also young, emerging stars in the Masters DFS player pool like Ludvig Aberg standing alongside these established veterans. Aberg finished second at last year's Masters in his first career major appearance, but the 25-year-old also missed the cut in two of four majors last season. So can he be trusted for 2025 Masters DFS lineups? Before locking in any PGA Tour DFS picks for the Masters 2025 on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, you need to see what SportsLine DFS pro and PGA expert Mike McClure has to say.

McClure is a DFS legend with over $2 million in career winnings, and he's been red-hot on his PGA picks dating back to the PGA Tour restart in June 2020. McClure uses his proprietary simulation model to analyze the field and crush his golf picks. In fact, the model is up more than $9,500 on its best bets since June 2020, nailing tournament after tournament.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 13 majors entering the weekend, including the 2024 Masters -- its third Masters in a row -- and last year's PGA Championship and U.S. Open. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting apps like FanDuel, DraftKings and Fanatics.

Top 2025 Masters DFS picks

One of McClure's top 2025 Masters DFS picks is Justin Thomas ($9,600 on DraftKings, $11,100 on FanDuel). Thomas finished second at the Valspar Championship on March 23 for his second runner-up result this year. He has four top-10 results over his first eight tournaments as he's off to his best start since 2021. The 31-year-old is closer to finding his game than he has been recently with as many first- and second-place finishes (two) he had procured over the prior three years combined.

Thomas is 10th on the PGA Tour in total strokes gained after ranking outside the top 20 in that category in back-to-back years. His putter has been elite as he ranks first in putting average and second in birdie average, which has helped him to rank fourth on par 4s. This version of Thomas is one McClure wants in PGA Tour DFS lineups.

Part of McClure's optimal Masters DFS strategy also includes rostering Tyrrell Hatton ($8,600 on DraftKings, $10,200 on FanDuel). Hatton, who is currently competing in LIV Golf, finished T9 at last year's Masters. He's made the cut in three straight Masters and 11 of his 12 major tournaments over the last three years.

Hatton has finished in the top 20 in three of his four LIV Golf events this year after winning the Hero Dubai Desert Classic on the DP World Tour in January -- a field that included Rory McIlroy. The 33-year-old finished T16 in the final FedEx Cup standings after the 2022-23 PGA Tour season, his final season before joining LIV, while making the cut in 20 of 21 tournaments. His ability to finish in the top half at a reasonable price makes him a strong option for McClure in Masters DFS picks. See which other golfers to roster here.

How to set Masters 2025 DFS lineups

Where to bet on PGA Tour golf

