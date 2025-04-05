The 2025 Masters tees off Thursday, April 10, making this the perfect time to start preparing your 2025 Masters DFS strategy. Augusta National Golf Club can be one of the trickiest courses to navigate, so recent form and course history are two factors to consider. Defending champion Scottie Scheffler could be one of the popular 2025 Masters DFS picks, but he is also the most expensive golfer in the 2025 Masters DFS pool on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel. Scheffler has yet to win a PGA Tour event this season after racking up seven victories in 2024.

Scheffler has finished on top of the leaderboard at Augusta National in two of the last three years. Scheffler enters the Masters 2025 ranked 73rd in one-putt percentage (40.74%) and 84th in putting average (1.748).

Top 2025 Masters DFS picks

One of McClure's top 2025 Masters DFS picks is Justin Thomas at $9,600 on DraftKings and $11,100 on FanDuel. Thomas has already racked up four top 10 finishes this season, and he enters the first major of the year as one of the best putters on tour, which will make him an extremely valuable PGA DFS asset.

Thomas currently ranks first in putting average (1.643), fourth in putts per round (27.66) and seventh in one-putt percentage (45.49%). Thomas is also accurate with his approach shots, ranking ninth in strokes gained: approach to green (0.834). His ability to consistently drain putts has helped the 31-year-old average 4.97 birdies per round, the second-best mark on the PGA Tour. Plus, Thomas has top-25 finishes in six of his nine starts at Augusta National, proving he can provide value on the major championship stage.

Part of McClure's optimal Masters DFS strategy also includes rostering Tyrrell Hatton ($8,600 on DraftKings, $10,200 on FanDuel). Hatton, who is currently competing in LIV Golf, finished T9 at last year's Masters. He's made the cut in three straight Masters and 11 of his 12 major tournaments over the last three years.

Hatton has finished in the top 20 in three of his four LIV Golf events this year after winning the Hero Dubai Desert Classic on the DP World Tour in January -- a field that included Rory McIlroy. The 33-year-old finished T16 in the final FedEx Cup standings after the 2022-23 PGA Tour season, his final season before joining LIV, while making the cut in 20 of 21 tournaments. His ability to finish in the top half at a reasonable price makes him a strong option for McClure in Masters DFS picks. See which other golfers to roster here.

How to set Masters 2025 DFS lineups

Where to bet on PGA Tour golf

