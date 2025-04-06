World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is winless in 2025, but he is the defending Masters champion and will be one of the top 2025 Masters picks to win. Scheffler is coming off a T2 finish in the Houston Open, suggesting he is rounding into form as he attempts to win his third green jacket. However, he will have to get past an elite 2025 Masters field that includes golfers like Rory McIlroy and Ludvig Aberg. Scheffler will be included in many fans' 2025 Masters DFS strategy, so there could be incentive to fade him in your 2025 Masters DFS lineups.

McIlroy has the second-shortest 2025 Masters odds as he tries to complete the career grand slam. He has already recorded two victories this season, potentially making him one of the intriguing 2025 Masters DFS picks. Before locking in any PGA Tour DFS picks for the Masters 2025 on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, you need to see what SportsLine DFS pro and PGA expert Mike McClure has to say.

McClure is a DFS legend with over $2 million in career winnings, and he's been red-hot on his PGA picks dating back to the PGA Tour restart in June 2020. McClure uses his proprietary simulation model to analyze the field and crush his golf picks. In fact, the model is up more than $9,500 on its best bets since June 2020, nailing tournament after tournament.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 13 majors entering the weekend, including the 2024 Masters -- its third Masters in a row -- and last year's PGA Championship and U.S. Open. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting apps like FanDuel, DraftKings and Fanatics.

Now, he's turned his attention to the 2025 Masters and just locked in his Masters DFS picks and Masters DFS lineups. You can only see McClure's Masters DFS picks at SportsLine.

Top 2025 Masters DFS picks

One of McClure's top 2025 Masters DFS picks is Patrick Cantlay ($8,700 on DraftKings and $10,000 on FanDuel). The 2012 Masters Low Amateur is making his ninth start at Augusta National after finishing inside the top 25 in four of the past six editions of the tournament. He has also cracked the top 25 in eight of the past 10 major championships, and he finished T5 at both La Quinta in January and Torrey Pines in February.

Cantlay is still looking for a true breakthrough at the most famous golf tournament of the season, but his consistency makes him an excellent DFS pick. He is rested coming into this event, as his last tournament was The Players Championship in the middle of March. The 33-year-old ranks third on the PGA Tour in GIR percentage and fifth in putting average, so his strengths suit Augusta National.

Part of McClure's optimal Masters DFS strategy also includes rostering Tyrrell Hatton ($8,600 on DraftKings, $10,200 on FanDuel). Hatton finished T9 at last year's Masters. He's made the cut in three straight Masters and 11 of his 12 major tournaments over the last three years.

Hatton has finished in the top 20 in three of his four golf events this year. The 33-year-old finished T16 in the final FedEx Cup standings after the 2022-23 PGA Tour season while making the cut in 20 of 21 tournaments. His ability to finish in the top half at a reasonable price makes him a strong option for McClure in Masters DFS picks. See which other golfers to roster here.

How to set Masters 2025 DFS lineups

McClure is also targeting an undervalued golfer set to return plenty of value for his Masters DFS picks. You can see who it is, and every other pick.

