Along with the PGA Championship, the Masters 2025 is the only other major that gives all past winners a lifetime invitation. If you have a green jacket, then you can tee off at the 2025 Masters, and multiple former champions are in the 2025 Masters field. Sergio Garcia (+8000 to win), Phil Mickelson (+12000), Adam Scott (+15000), and Bubba Watson (+50000) are among those nostalgic names looking to add to their major wins tally, while recent champs like Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm and Hideki Matsuyama (+3300) are also among the 2025 Masters contenders. The first 2025 Masters tee times are at 7:40 a.m. ET on Thursday, when longshots Davis Riley (+60000) and Patton Kizzire (+100000) will head to hole No. 1. The latest 2025 Masters forecast is calling for partly cloudy skies and high temperatures around 70 for Round 1.

The year's first major will tee off Thursday from Augusta National Golf Club, where Scheffler prevailed last year. Accordingly, Scheffler is the +400 favorite in the latest 2025 Masters odds after moving as high as +480 but steadily dropping this week. Rory McIlroy (+650) is the only other golfer at single-digits in the latest Masters odds 2025, as the Irishman seeks to complete a career Grand Slam. McIlroy, who opened at +1200, is getting 14.8% of the handle at BetMGM, while Scheffler is getting 12.1% and DeChambeau is at 9.5%. McIlroy is +150 to finish in the top five at the end of the Masters 2025 and -140 to make the top 10. Jon Rahm is +1400 in the latest 2025 Masters odds to win, followed by Collin Morikawa (+1600), Ludvig Aberg (+1800), Xander Schauffele (+2000), and Bryson DeChambeau (+2000). Before making any 2025 Masters picks, you need to see the 2025 Masters predictions and best bets from golf insider Sia Nejad.

Nejad specializes in betting and DFS in golf, among other sports. He's had incredible success in the outright and first-round leader markets and in betting head-to-head matchups. He also has been solid with his head-to-head matchups since the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge, going 52-37-5 and returning 11.67 units over that span. That's a $1,167 profit for $100 bettors since May 2023.

Nejad also nailed Wyndham Clark, a +7500 longshot, as the outright winner at the Wells Fargo Championship 2023. That year, SportsLine debuted "The Early Wedge," and in the first three months of the show, he hit two first-round leaders and three outright winners. Anyone who followed his betting picks could have been way up on betting apps and sportsbooks.

Top 2025 Masters expert picks

One surprise: Nejad is completely fading Jon Rahm, even though he's the 2023 Masters champion with one of the shortest 2025 Masters Tournament odds at +1400. Nejad points out that Rahm has been consistent in recent starts, but the price point at +1500 scares him off. "His odds are too short compared to the names I like around him. In short, I'm unwilling to speculate on how he sizes up against the top talent on the PGA Tour at such a short number," he said.

While the two-time major winner has been consistent in his worldwide starts in 2025, he's lacked consistency in majors since winning a green jacket two years ago. In his six major starts since, Rahm has the same number of finishes in 45th place or worse as he has top 10s (three). He followed up his 2023 Masters win with a 45th place at last year's event, which was then followed by a missed cut at the PGA Championship that ended his majors cut streak at 18. He then had to withdraw at the U.S. Open and missed out on a medal at the 2024 Olympics, so he hasn't had the best run in big events as of late.

Instead, Nejad is high on the chances of Collin Morikawa, even though he's a longshot at +1600. A two-time major winner, Morikawa has three straight top-10 finishes at Augusta National and sat one-shot back entering the final round at last year's event. A double-bogey on the ninth hole knocked him out of contention, but he still finished tied for third, his best finish at the Masters. He then followed that up with a fourth place at the PGA Championship and has excelled this year on tour, sitting fourth in the FedEx Cup standings. Morikawa opened at +2500 at BetMGM before steadily dropping.

No one is striking the ball better than Morikawa, who leads the PGA Tour in both strokes gained: tee-to-green and approach the green, while ranking second in SG: total. Nejad thinks the adversity that Morikawa faced in last year's final round at the Masters will serve him well for this year's edition. "I'm really not worried about Morikawa's inability to 'close' as he is continuing to put himself in positions to win. His ball striking has been phenomenal for the last 12 months and he's shown an ability to spike with the short game. His Masters history is even better from a pure metrics standpoint as he's consistently gained across all four strokes gained categories for four years in a row," he said. See who else to back here.

How to make 2025 Masters picks, bets

So, which players should you target for the 2025 Masters, and which golfer could bring a huge payday of more than 20-1?

2025 Masters odds, field

Scottie Scheffler +400

Rory McIlroy +650

Jon Rahm +1400

Ludvig Åberg +1600

Collin Morikawa +1600

Xander Schauffele +1800

Bryson DeChambeau +2000

Justin Thomas +2200

Joaquin Niemann +2800

Hideki Matsuyama +2800

Brooks Koepka +3000

Jordan Spieth +3300

Tommy Fleetwood +3500

Shane Lowry +3500

Viktor Hovland +3500

Patrick Cantlay +3500

Tyrrell Hatton +4000

Robert MacIntyre +5500

Russell Henley +5500

Min Woo Lee +5500

Will Zalatoris +5500

Cameron Smith +6000

Akshay Bhatia +6500

Corey Conners +7500

Tony Finau +7500

Jason Day +8000

Sepp Straka +8000

Wyndham Clark +8000

Dustin Johnson +8000

Sergio Garcia +8000

Sahith Theegala +9000

Patrick Reed +9000

Keegan Bradley +11000

Tom Kim +11000

Justin Rose +11000

Sungjae Im +11000

Brian Harman +11000

Daniel Berger +11000

Matt Fitzpatrick +12000

Adam Scott +12000

Sam Burns +12000

Davis Thompson +12000

Phil Mickelson +12000

Billy Horschel +15000

Taylor Pendrith +15000

Aaron Rai +15000

Byeong Hun An +15000

J. J. Spaun +15000

Maverick McNealy +15000

Lucas Glover +17000

Thomas Detry +17000

Michael Kim +17000

Cameron Young +17000

Nicolai Højgaard +20000

Denny McCarthy +20000

Rasmus Højgaard +20000

Laurie Canter +22000

Max Homa +25000

Harris English +25000

Stephan Jaeger +27000

Nick Taylor +27000

Nicolas Echavarria +30000

J.T. Poston +30000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +30000

Joe Highsmith +30000

Cameron Davis +30000

Max Greyserman +30000

Austin Eckroat +35000

Tom Hoge +35000

Chris Kirk +35000

Nick Dunlap +40000

Charl Schwartzel +40000

Kevin Yu +40000

Davis Riley +50000

Matt Mccarty +50000

Jhonattan Vegas +50000

Matthieu Pavon +50000

Bubba Watson +50000

Adam Schenk +75000

Thriston Lawrence +75000

Danny Willett +75000

Zach Johnson +75000

Brian Campbell +100000

Angel Cabrera +100000

Evan Beck +100000

Hiroshi Tai +100000

Justin Hastings +100000

Rafael Campos +100000

Vijay Singh +100000

Noah Kent +100000

Bernhard Langer +100000

Fred Couples +100000

Mike Weir +100000

Jose Maria Olazábal +100000

Patton Kizzire +100000

Jose Luis Ballester +100000