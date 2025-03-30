The 2025 Masters is quickly approaching as Augusta National Golf Club gets set to host the world's top golfers beginning on Thursday, April 10. It has been a 2025 season marked by golf longshots finding success, with players like Joe Highsmith, Brian Campbell and Thomas Detry having secured their first career PGA Tour victories. Will another longshot find success at the Masters 2025, or should you back a major champion like Scottie Scheffler, Players Championship winner Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm or Xander Schauffele in the 2025 Masters field?

According to the latest 2025 Masters odds, Scheffler is the +380 favorite (risk $100 to win $380), down sharply from +490 in recent days. Scheffler is the defending champion and if he can finish on top of the 2025 Masters leaderboard, he'll be the first repeat champion since Tiger Woods in 2001-02. The No. 1-ranked player in the world is followed by McIlroy (7-1), Ludvig Aberg (15-1), Rahm (15-1), Collin Morikawa (17-1), Bryson DeChambeau (17-1), and Schauffele (19-1) on the PGA odds board. Valspar Championship winner Viktor Hovland is 36-1. Woods, who was 140-1, likely won't play after undergoing surgery for a ruptured Achilles. Which golfers should you back with your 2025 Masters bets? Before making any 2025 Masters picks, you need to see the 2025 Masters predictions and best bets from golf insider Patrick McDonald.

McDonald joined CBS Sports as a golf writer in 2022 after stops at NBC Sports and RyderCup.com. Covering the sport from a broader perspective, he still likes to dip his toes into the betting pools on a weekly basis between the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and more. Featured weekly on the Early Wedge, he gave out numerous winners in 2024, including Jake Knapp (50-1) at the Mexico Open and Xander Schauffele (20-1) at the PGA Championship. He already nailed Sepp Straka as a 66-1 longshot in The American Express this year. Anyone who followed his betting picks could have been way up on betting apps and sportsbooks.

Now, McDonald has focused his attention on the 2025 Masters field and locked in his best bets and top longshot sleepers. You can only see them here.

Top 2025 Masters expert picks

McDonald loves the value of Sepp Straka at 80-1 (risk $100 to win $8,000) in the first major of the year. Straka has been playing some exceptional golf early in the 2025 season. He finished on top of the leaderboard at The American Express and T15 or better in five of his first seven starts overall.

He's been able to secure those positive results thanks to his consistent iron play. The 31-year-old entered the month of March ranked second in greens in regulation percentage (76.50%) and 11th in strokes gained: approach to green (0.867). In addition, Straka has never missed the cut at Augusta National and is coming off his best-ever Masters finish, a T-16 showing in 2024.

"Straka ranks inside the top 10 in the world in driving accuracy and iron play so far in 2025," McDonald told SportsLine. "This is the combination that led him to a T-16 finish at the Masters last season as he ranked sixth in driving accuracy, fifth in greens in regulation and eighth in strokes gained tee to green. Recent improvements on and around the greens should improve Straka's chances at nabbing a major championship where he has acquitted himself nicely in recent years." See who else to back here.

How to make 2025 Masters picks, bets

McDonald has locked in his best bets for the 2025 Masters, including an epic longshot who's priced over 200-1. This golfer is the "biggest misprice on the board at the moment," so anyone who backs him could hit it big. You can only see the picks at SportsLine.

So which players should you target for the 2025 Masters, and which golfer could bring a huge payday of more than 200-1? Check out the 2025 Masters odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Patrick McDonald's top picks for the 2025 Masters, all from the expert who gave out Straka as a 66-1 longshot at the 2025 American Express.

2025 Masters odds, field

See the full Masters picks, best bets and predictions

Scottie Scheffler +380

Rory McIlroy +700

Ludvig Aberg +1500

Jon Rahm +1500

Collin Morikawa +1700

Bryson DeChambeau +1700

Xander Schauffele +1900

Hideki Matsuyama +2300

Justin Thomas +3000

Brooks Koepka +3100

Jordan Spieth +3200

Patrick Cantlay +3200

Tyrrell Hatton +3300

Joaquin Niemann +3300

Shane Lowry +3800

Tommy Fleetwood +3900

Will Zalatoris +4900

Cameron Smith +5000

Tony Finau +5000

Dustin Johnson +5500

Maverick McNealy +5500

Russell Henley +6000

Jason Day +6000

Viktor Hovland +6500

Tom Kim +6500

Sahith Theegala +7000

Akshay Bhatia +7000

Robert MacIntyre +7000

Wyndham Clark +7500

Sungjae Im +7500

Corey Conners +7500|

Max Homa +7500

Sam Burns +7500

Matt Fitzpatrick +8500

Cameron Young +8500

Min Woo Lee +8500

Rickie Fowler +8500

Patrick Reed +9000

Sepp Straka +10000

Justin Rose +10000

Max Greyserman +10000

Nicolai Hojgaard +12000

Davis Thompson +12000

Rasmus Hojgaard +12000

Adam Scott +13000

Si Woo Kim +13000

Brian Harman +13000

Taylor Pendrith +14000

Billy Horschel +15000

Thomas Detry +15000

Jake Knapp +16000

Nick Dunlap +16000

Thriston Lawrence +16000

Keegan Bradley +18000|

Byeong Hun An +18000

Cameron Davis +19000

Harris English +19000

Phil Mickelson +20000