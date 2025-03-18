The 2025 Masters is quickly approaching as Augusta National Golf Club gets set to host the world's top golfers beginning on Thursday, April 10. It has been a 2025 season marked by golf longshots finding success, with players like Joe Highsmith, Brian Campbell and Thomas Detry having secured their first career PGA Tour victories. Will another longshot find success at the Masters 2025, or should you back a major champion like Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm or Xander Schauffele in the 2025 Masters field?
According to the latest 2025 Masters odds, Scheffler is the +490 favorite (risk $100 to win $490). Scheffler is the defending champion and if he can finish on top of the 2025 Masters leaderboard, he'll be the first repeat champion since Tiger Woods in 2001-02. The No. 1-ranked player in the world is followed by McIlroy (6-1), Ludvig Aberg (12-1), Schauffele (13-1), Rahm (13-1), and Collin Morikawa (17-1) on the PGA odds board. Woods, who was 140-1, likely won't play after undergoing surgery for a ruptured Achilles. Which golfers should you back with your 2025 Masters bets? Before making any 2025 Masters picks, you need to see the 2025 Masters predictions and best bets from golf insider Patrick McDonald.
McDonald joined CBS Sports as a golf writer in 2022 after stops at NBC Sports and RyderCup.com. Covering the sport from a broader perspective, he still likes to dip his toes into the betting pools on a weekly basis between the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and more. Featured weekly on the Early Wedge, he gave out numerous winners in 2024, including Jake Knapp (50-1) at the Mexico Open and Xander Schauffele (20-1) at the PGA Championship. He already nailed Sepp Straka as a 66-1 longshot in The American Express this year. Anyone who followed his betting picks could have been way up on betting apps and sportsbooks.
Now, McDonald has focused his attention on the 2025 Masters field and locked in his best bets and top longshot sleepers. You can only see them here.
Top 2025 Masters expert picks
McDonald loves the value of Sepp Straka at 80-1 (risk $100 to win $8,000) in the first major of the year. Straka has been playing some exceptional golf early in the 2025 season. He finished on top of the leaderboard at The American Express and T15 or better in five of his first seven starts overall.
He's been able to secure those positive results thanks to his consistent iron play. The 31-year-old entered the month of March ranked second in greens in regulation percentage (76.50%) and 11th in strokes gained: approach to green (0.867). In addition, Straka has never missed the cut at Augusta National and is coming off his best-ever Masters finish, a T-16 showing in 2024.
"Straka ranks inside the top 10 in the world in driving accuracy and iron play so far in 2025," McDonald told SportsLine. "This is the combination that led him to a T-16 finish at the Masters last season as he ranked sixth in driving accuracy, fifth in greens in regulation and eighth in strokes gained tee to green. Recent improvements on and around the greens should improve Straka's chances at nabbing a major championship where he has acquitted himself nicely in recent years." See who else to back here.
How to make 2025 Masters picks, bets
McDonald has locked in his best bets for the 2025 Masters, including an epic longshot who's priced over 200-1. This golfer is the "biggest misprice on the board at the moment," so anyone who backs him could hit it big. You can only see the picks at SportsLine.
So which players should you target for the 2025 Masters, and which golfer could bring a huge payday of more than 200-1? Check out the 2025 Masters odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Patrick McDonald's top picks for the 2025 Masters, all from the expert who gave out Straka as a 66-1 longshot at the 2025 American Express.
2025 Masters odds, field
See the full Masters picks, best bets and predictions
Scottie Scheffler +490
Rory McIlroy +600
Ludvig Aberg +1200
Xander Schauffele +1300
Jon Rahm +1300
Collin Morikawa +2200
Bryson DeChambeau +2200
Hideki Matsuyama +2300
Justin Thomas +3000
Brooks Koepka +3100
Jordan Spieth +3200
Patrick Cantlay +3200
Tyrrell Hatton +3300
Joaquin Niemann +3300
Shane Lowry +3800
Tommy Fleetwood +3900
Will Zalatoris +4900
Cameron Smith +5000
Tony Finau +5000
Dustin Johnson +5500
Maverick McNealy +5500
Russell Henley +6000
Jason Day +6000
Viktor Hovland +6500
Tom Kim +6500
Sahith Theegala +7000
Akshay Bhatia +7000
Robert MacIntyre +7000
Wyndham Clark +7500
Sungjae Im +7500
Corey Conners +7500|
Max Homa +7500
Sam Burns +7500
Matt Fitzpatrick +8500
Cameron Young +8500
Min Woo Lee +8500
Rickie Fowler +8500
Patrick Reed +9000
Sepp Straka +10000
Justin Rose +10000
Max Greyserman +10000
Nicolai Hojgaard +12000
Davis Thompson +12000
Rasmus Hojgaard +12000
Adam Scott +13000
Si Woo Kim +13000
Brian Harman +13000
Taylor Pendrith +14000
Billy Horschel +15000
Thomas Detry +15000
Jake Knapp +16000
Nick Dunlap +16000
Thriston Lawrence +16000
Keegan Bradley +18000|
Byeong Hun An +18000
Cameron Davis +19000
Harris English +19000
Phil Mickelson +20000