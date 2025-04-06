The 2025 PGA Tour major season begins with the 2025 Masters on Thursday, April 10. At this time last year, Xander Schauffele was on many people's lists for top golfers without a major title, but that changed after Schauffele won two majors last year. There are plenty of notable golfers who are winless at majors, so how should that affect forming 2025 Masters Fantasy golf rankings? Rickie Fowler, Max Homa, Tommy Fleetwood, Viktor Hovland and Patrick Cantlay could be popular 2025 Masters Fantasy golf picks despite none of these five having a major victory. Should that deter you from using them in your 2025 Masters Fantasy golf strategy, or could one of them repeat what Schauffele did at majors last year? Before locking in your Fantasy golf picks for the 2025 Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, be sure to check out the optimal 2025 Masters Fantasy strategy and advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

One of McClure's top Masters Fantasy picks is Tommy Fleetwood, even though he's a longshot at 44-1. Fleetwood is a seasoned veteran on the PGA Tour and enters the 2025 Masters ranked 11th in the Official World Golf Ranking. However, Fleetwood has never won a PGA Tour event but remains one of the most consistent ball-strikers.

Fleetwood ranks fourth in strokes gained: total (1.562), 12th in strokes gained: approach to green (0.771) and 27th in strokes gained: off the tee (0.410). He's also an effective putter, ranking 16th in putting average (1.708) and 39th in strokes gained: putting (0.338). He's had success in major championships in recent years, so the stage won't be too big for the Englishman. He has top-five finishes in all four majors, including a T-3 finish at the Masters in 2024.

Another curveball: Ludvig Aberg, who has one of the shortest odds at 14-1 to win the Masters and was the runner-up at last year's Masters, doesn't crack the top 10 of McClure's Masters Fantasy golf rankings. The Swedish golfer was one of the most accomplished amateur and collegiate golfers in recent years, being a No. 1 ranked amateur for nearly 30 weeks and becoming just the second two-time Ben Hogan Award winner as the top college golfer in the country while competing at Texas Tech. He won the fifth PGA Tour event he appeared in, but Aberg hasn't played his best lately.

Aberg missed the cut at the Players Championship as he finished outside the top 20 in four of his first six PGA Tour events this season. He made a huge first impression at major championships by finishing second at last year's Masters, but he missed the cut in two of the following three majors.

McClure is also targeting an undervalued golfer set to return plenty of value for his 2025 Masters Fantasy golf picks. This golfer is in a prime position to make a run at the green jacket as one of the ultimate 2025 Masters sleepers.

