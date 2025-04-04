Major golf season has arrived, and it starts with a bang as Augusta National hosts the 2025 Masters beginning on Thursday, April 10. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler has two Masters wins in the last three years, making him the +460 favorite in the 2025 Masters odds. Rory McIlroy, who is +650 on the PGA odds board, will continue his quest to complete the career grand slam. Those golfers could be among the most popular 2025 Masters Fantasy golf picks, but finding undervalued golfers in the 2025 Masters field will be crucial.

Collin Morikawa is further down the odds board at 16-1 despite leading the PGA Tour in proximity and birdie average. He finished T3 at the Masters last year and is a two-time major champion, so should you include him in your 2025 Masters Fantasy golf strategy? Before locking in your Fantasy golf picks for the 2025 Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, be sure to check out the optimal 2025 Masters Fantasy strategy and advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure has won over $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro, and his Masters Fantasy projections and advice can help you score a big win at Augusta National on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings. SportsLine's proprietary model, built by McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model is up nearly $9,500 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 13 majors entering the weekend, including the 2024 Masters (its third Masters in a row) and last year's PGA Championship and U.S. Open. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting apps like FanDuel, DraftKings and Fanatics.

Now, he's turned his attention to the Masters 2025. He's only sharing his picks and Masters Fantasy golf rankings here.

Top 2025 Masters Fantasy golf picks

One of McClure's top Masters Fantasy picks is Tommy Fleetwood, even though he's a longshot at 36-1. Fleetwood is a seasoned veteran on the PGA Tour and enters the 2025 Masters ranked 11th in the Official World Golf Ranking. However, Fleetwood has never won a PGA Tour event but remains one of the most consistent ball-strikers.

Fleetwood ranks fourth in strokes gained: total (1.562), 12th in strokes gained: approach to green (0.771) and 27th in strokes gained: off the tee (0.410). He's also an effective putter, ranking 16th in putting average (1.708) and 39th in strokes gained: putting (0.338). He's had success in major championships in recent years, so the stage won't be too big for the Englishman. He has top-five finishes in all four majors, including a T-3 finish at the Masters in 2024. See which other golfers to back here.

Another curveball: Ludvig Aberg, who has the third-shortest odds at 15-1 to win the Masters and was the runner-up at last year's Masters, doesn't crack the top 10 of McClure's Fantasy Masters rankings. Aberg made a splash in his major debut at Augusta National last year, finishing second behind Scheffler. He missed the cut in two of the other three majors though, and he only has two top-10 finishes in six events this season.

The 25-year-old finished outside the top 20 in the Arnold Palmer Invitational last month before missing the cut at The Players Championship. He ranks 64th on the PGA Tour in total strokes gained and 99th in strokes gained from putting. McClure knows that performance on the greens is paramount at Augusta National, so he thinks Aberg is someone to avoid in Masters Fantasy lineups this year. See which other golfers to avoid here.

How to make 2025 Masters Fantasy rankings

McClure is also targeting an undervalued golfer set to return plenty of value for his 2025 Masters Fantasy golf picks. This golfer is in a prime position to make a run at the green jacket as one of the ultimate 2025 Masters sleepers. You can see who it is, and every other pick, right here.

So what are the top Masters Fantasy golf picks for Masters 2025, and which value golfer is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete Masters Fantasy rankings for a chance to cash in big on Fantasy golf.