The Masters is the first of four major events in the PGA Tour season, and for many in colder climates, it marks the beginning of optimism that consistent, warmer weather is approaching. It's also one of the most wagered-on sporting events annually, and with the emergence of Fantasy sports taking over team sports across recent years, Fantasy golf has built in popularity as well. There are ample ways to form a Masters Fantasy golf strategy, and the format and structure of your Fantasy golf league will play key roles.

The 2025 Masters tees off from Augusta National Golf Club on Thursday, April 10, and while stars like Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy will be popular 2025 Masters Fantasy golf picks, who are the under-the-radar options you should include in your 2025 Masters Fantasy golf lineups? Hideki Matsuyama won the 2021 Masters and has finished in the top 16 in three of his four Masters since, so could he be an asset in 2025 Masters Fantasy lineups? Before locking in your Fantasy golf picks for the 2025 Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, be sure to check out the optimal 2025 Masters Fantasy strategy and advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure has won over $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro, and his Masters Fantasy projections and advice can help you score a big win at Augusta National on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings. SportsLine's proprietary model, built by McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model is up nearly $9,500 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 13 majors entering the weekend, including the 2024 Masters (its third Masters in a row) and last year's PGA Championship and U.S. Open. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting apps like FanDuel, DraftKings and Fanatics.

Now, he's turned his attention to the Masters 2025. He's only sharing his picks and Masters Fantasy golf rankings here.

Top 2025 Masters Fantasy golf picks

One of McClure's top Masters Fantasy picks is Tommy Fleetwood, even though he's a longshot at 36-1. The 34-year-old has made the cut in each of his first five tournaments this season while finishing 16th or better in four of five events. Fleetwood finished T5 at the Genesis Invitational in a signature event with many of the top golfers he'll be competing against at the Masters. Although he has only one top-10 finish this year, the consistency of finishing inside the top 20 can make him a high-floor asset to Masters Fantasy lineups.

Fleetwood finished T3 at last year's Masters for his third top-20 result over his last four Masters. Fleetwood is winless over 150 career PGA Tour events, but you don't need a victory to be valuable in Fantasy golf lineups. McClure doesn't expect to find many Masters Fantasy picks that include Fleetwood, but he projects a strong performance to return value to Fantasy golf lineups. See which other golfers to back here.

Another curveball: Ludvig Aberg, who has the third-shortest odds at 15-1 to win the Masters and was the runner-up at last year's Masters, doesn't crack the top 10 of McClure's Fantasy Masters rankings. The 25-year-old is one of the most exciting young golfers in the sport, but he missed the cut at two of his four majors last year despite finishing second at the Masters. He also missed the cut at The Players Championship on March 16, which has McClure fading Aberg for the Masters 2025.

Aberg is 62nd on the PGA Tour in total strokes gained, and he has especially struggled once leaving the tee. The 25-year-old ranks 95th or worse in strokes gained categories such as putting (95th), approach the green (102) and around the green (140). He's 124th in scrambling, including 175th scrambling from the rough, and with his 127th-ranked driving accuracy, that's somewhere he's found himself too often this year for McClure to use Aberg in Masters Fantasy lineups. See which other golfers to avoid here.

How to make 2025 Masters Fantasy rankings

McClure is also targeting an undervalued golfer set to return plenty of value for his 2025 Masters Fantasy golf picks. This golfer is in a prime position to make a run at the green jacket as one of the ultimate 2025 Masters sleepers. You can see who it is, and every other pick, right here.

So what are the top Masters Fantasy golf picks for 2025 Masters, and which value golfer is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete Masters Fantasy rankings, for a chance to cash in big on Fantasy golf.