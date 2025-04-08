The 2025 Masters will bring the top players in the world to Augusta National Golf Club beginning on Thursday, April 10. It is also one of the most popular Fantasy golf events of the year. Anybody making 2025 Masters Fantasy golf lineups will have tough choices to make. The latest 2025 Masters odds list Scottie Scheffler as the +380 favorite (risk $100 to win $380), while Rory McIlroy is second on the PGA odds board for the year's first major at +750. How should those players translate to 2025 Masters Fantasy golf picks, and which 2025 Masters longshots and 2025 Masters sleepers should be in your 2025 Masters Fantasy golf strategy? Before locking in your Fantasy golf picks for the 2025 Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, be sure to check out the optimal 2025 Masters Fantasy strategy and advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure has won over $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro, and his Masters Fantasy projections and advice can help you score a big win at Augusta National on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings. SportsLine's proprietary model, built by McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model is up nearly $9,500 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 13 majors entering the weekend, including the 2024 Masters (its third Masters in a row) and last year's PGA Championship and U.S. Open. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting apps like FanDuel, DraftKings and Fanatics.

Now, he's turned his attention to the Masters 2025. He's only sharing his picks and Masters Fantasy golf rankings here.

Top 2025 Masters Fantasy golf picks

One of McClure's top Masters Fantasy picks is Tommy Fleetwood, even though he's a longshot at 35-1. Fleetwood has gained valuable experience at Augusta National, as this will be the ninth Masters start of his career. He finished T3 in 2024, which was the best performance of his career at this course.

Fleetwood now has top-five finishes in all four major championships, including runner-up in the 2018 U.S. Open and the 2019 Open Championship. He finished T5 at Torrey Pines in February and has made the cut in seven of his eight Masters appearances. The 33-year-old ranks fourth on the PGA Tour in total strokes gained this season, so he is an under-the-radar golfer that McClure is targeting in his Fantasy contests. See which other golfers to back here.

Another curveball: Ludvig Aberg, who has one of the shortest odds at 18-1 to win the Masters and was the runner-up at last year's Masters, doesn't crack the top 10 of McClure's Masters Fantasy golf rankings. The 25-year old Swedish golfer has been a breakout star since joining the PGA Tour in 2023. He won the RSM Classic that year, and then after several close calls, he broke through for another win this year at the Genesis Invitational against a stacked field.

Other than his Masters run last year, however, he hasn't finished top 10 in any major. He missed the cut altogether at the PGA Championship and the Open Championship last year. He also has some alarming metrics that make him a risky play at Augusta this year. He's 64th on tour in strokes gained: total and 98th in strokes gained: putting, which hurt his chance of being one of the top 2025 Masters contenders. See which other golfers to avoid here.

How to make 2025 Masters Fantasy rankings

McClure is also targeting an undervalued golfer set to return plenty of value for his 2025 Masters Fantasy golf picks. This golfer is in a prime position to make a run at the green jacket as one of the ultimate 2025 Masters sleepers. You can see who it is, and every other pick, right here.

So what are the top Masters Fantasy golf picks for Masters 2025, and which value golfer is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete Masters Fantasy rankings for a chance to cash in big on Fantasy golf.