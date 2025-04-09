Golf's most anticipated event is just days away, as the 2025 Masters will begin on Thursday at Augusta National Golf Club. Many of the world's top golfers will assemble at the Masters 2025, including Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Jordan Spieth. Three of those golfers have slipped on the green jacket previously, with McIlroy still waiting for his first to complete the career grand slam. It has been over a decade since McIlroy won any major, but should the Irishman factor into your 2025 Masters Fantasy golf lineups and be atop your 2025 Masters fantasy golf rankings?

McIlroy has secured two wins and three top-10 finishes already this season. However, he's also missed the cut in two of his last four starts at the Masters Tournament, perhaps a point of concern before using him in 2025 Masters Fantasy golf picks. Before locking in your Fantasy golf picks for the 2025 Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, be sure to check out the optimal 2025 Masters Fantasy strategy and advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure has won over $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro, and his Masters Fantasy projections and advice can help you score a big win at Augusta National on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings. SportsLine's proprietary model, built by McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model is up nearly $9,500 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 13 majors entering the weekend, including the 2024 Masters (its third Masters in a row) and last year's PGA Championship and U.S. Open. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting apps like FanDuel, DraftKings and Fanatics.

Now, he's turned his attention to the Masters 2025. He's only sharing his picks and Masters Fantasy golf rankings here.

Top 2025 Masters Fantasy golf picks

One of McClure's top Masters Fantasy picks is Tommy Fleetwood, even though he's a longshot at 35-1. Fleetwood has yet to win on the PGA Tour, but he's been in the mix on several occasions, including at the 2024 Masters. Fleetwood secured a T-3 finish at Augusta National last year, his best-ever performance at the Masters.

Fleetwood has top-five finishes in all four major championships, including two runner-up showings. He's finished T-16 or better in four of his last five starts on the PGA Tour this season, which includes a T-5 showing at The Genesis Invitational in February. Fleetwood ranks 11th in strokes gained: approach to green (0.742) and 19th in strokes gained: total (1.132), a big reason why McClure views him as a sneaky option who can help you win big in your Masters Fantasy leagues. See which other golfers to back here.

Another curveball: Ludvig Aberg, who has one of the shortest odds at 18-1 to win the Masters and was the runner-up at last year's Masters, doesn't crack the top 10 of McClure's Masters Fantasy golf rankings. Aberg opened the season with a T-5 finish at The Sentry before finishing on top of the leaderboard at The Genesis Invitational in February.

However, the 25-year-old's game is trending in the wrong direction heading into the first major of the year. Aberg has missed the cut in each of his past two starts on tour, including at last week's Valero Texas Open. He's also struggled mightily with accuracy this season, which doesn't bode well at a course like Augusta National. Aberg currently ranks 99th in strokes gained: approach to green (-0.033) and 130th in driving accuracy (54.81%), further hurting his chance of being one of the top 2025 Masters contenders. See which other golfers to avoid here.

How to make 2025 Masters Fantasy rankings

McClure is also targeting an undervalued golfer set to return plenty of value for his 2025 Masters Fantasy golf picks. This golfer is in a prime position to make a run at the green jacket as one of the ultimate 2025 Masters sleepers. You can see who it is, and every other pick, right here.

So what are the top Masters Fantasy golf picks for Masters 2025, and which value golfer is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete Masters Fantasy rankings for a chance to cash in big on Fantasy golf.