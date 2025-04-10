AUGUSTA, Ga. -- The first major championship of the season is upon us, and the opening round of the 2025 Masters features groupings worthy to receive every ounce of your attention. A field of 95 players at the onset of the week still technically have a chance to don a green jacket come Sunday, but a fast start will be required or else hopes will be quickly dashed.
Two-time Masters champion and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler starts the festivities off in the morning hours as he seeks to become just the second player to win three Masters in a four-year stretch. Scheffler joins Justin Thomas and U.S. Amateur champion Jose Luis Ballester in a 10:15 a.m. ET tee time.
This trio is sandwiched by a couple of star-studded groupings, including Collin Morikawa, Joaquín Niemann and Min Woo Lee, who look to excite the Augusta National patrons at 9:47 a.m. The afternoon wave features a tremendous grouping of Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Åberg and Akshay Bhatia with three fan favorites teeing off at 1:12 p.m.
Take a look at the full featured groups schedule for Thursday as well as the complete set of streaming options for Round 1 below. Check out the list of 2025 Masters tee times for Round 1 as you prepare for 72 holes of tremendous golf at the nation's most pristine course, and follow along with 2025 Masters leaderboard live coverage throughout the first of four rounds at Augusta National.
All times Eastern
Round 1 -- Thursday, April 10
Round 1 start time: 7:40 a.m.
Masters Live stream
Desktop and mobile: Free on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports app
Connected devices*: Available on Paramount+
*Paramount+ login required
- Honorary Starters -- Approximately 7:30 a.m. (Masters.com)
- Masters on the Range: 8:30-10:30 a.m. (CBS Sports Network, Paramount+)
- Featured Groups -- 9:15 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
9:47 a.m. -- Collin Morikawa, Joaquin Niemann, Min Woo Lee
10:15 a.m. -- Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Jose Luis Ballester (a)
1:12 p.m. -- Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Åberg, Akshay Bhatia
1:34 p.m. -- Jon Rahm, Wyndham Clark, Tommy Fleetwood
- Amen Corner -- 10:45 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Holes 15 & 16 -- 11:45 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Holes 4, 5 & 6 -- 8:45 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Masters.com)
TV coverage: 3-7:30 p.m. on ESPN
TV simulcast live stream: 3-7:30 p.m. on Masters.com
Post-round highlights: 11:35-11:50 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+