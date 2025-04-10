AUGUSTA, Ga. -- The first major championship of the season is upon us, and the opening round of the 2025 Masters features groupings worthy to receive every ounce of your attention. A field of 95 players at the onset of the week still technically have a chance to don a green jacket come Sunday, but a fast start will be required or else hopes will be quickly dashed.

Two-time Masters champion and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler starts the festivities off in the morning hours as he seeks to become just the second player to win three Masters in a four-year stretch. Scheffler joins Justin Thomas and U.S. Amateur champion Jose Luis Ballester in a 10:15 a.m. ET tee time.

This trio is sandwiched by a couple of star-studded groupings, including Collin Morikawa, Joaquín Niemann and Min Woo Lee, who look to excite the Augusta National patrons at 9:47 a.m. The afternoon wave features a tremendous grouping of Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Åberg and Akshay Bhatia with three fan favorites teeing off at 1:12 p.m.

Take a look at the full featured groups schedule for Thursday as well as the complete set of streaming options for Round 1 below. Check out the list of 2025 Masters tee times for Round 1 as you prepare for 72 holes of tremendous golf at the nation's most pristine course, and follow along with 2025 Masters leaderboard live coverage throughout the first of four rounds at Augusta National.

All times Eastern

Round 1 -- Thursday, April 10

Round 1 start time: 7:40 a.m.

Masters Live stream

Desktop and mobile: Free on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports app

Connected devices*: Available on Paramount+

*Paramount+ login required

TV coverage: 3-7:30 p.m. on ESPN

TV simulcast live stream: 3-7:30 p.m. on Masters.com

Post-round highlights: 11:35-11:50 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+