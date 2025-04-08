The first major championship of the season is upon us, and the opening round of the 2025 Masters features groupings worthy to receive every ounce of your attention. A field of 95 players at the onset of the week still technically have a chance to don a green jacket come Sunday, but a fast start will be required or else hopes will be quickly dashed.
Two-time Masters champion and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler starts the festivities off in the morning hours as he seeks to become just the second player to win three Masters in a four-year stretch. Scheffler joins Justin Thomas and U.S. Amateur champion Jose Luis Ballester in a 10:15 a.m. ET tee time.
This trio is sandwiched by a couple of star-studded groupings, including Collin Morikawa, Joaquín Niemann and Min Woo Lee, who look to excite the Augusta National patrons at 9:47 a.m. The afternoon wave features a tremendous grouping of Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Åberg and Akshay Bhatia with three fan favorites teeing off at 1:12 p.m.
Take a look at the full featured groups schedule for Thursday as well as the complete set of streaming options for Round 1 below. Check out the list of 2025 Masters tee times for Round 1 as you prepare for 72 holes of tremendous golf at the nation's most pristine course.
All times Eastern
Round 1 -- Thursday, April 10
Round 1 start time: 8:30 a.m.
Masters Live stream
Desktop and mobile: Free on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports app
Connected devices*: Available on Paramount+
*Paramount+ login required
- Honorary Starters -- 8:15-8:30 a.m. (Masters.com)
- Masters on the Range: 8:30-10:30 a.m. (CBS Sports Network, Paramount+)
- Featured Groups -- 9:15 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
9:47 a.m. -- Collin Morikawa, Joaquin Niemann, Min Woo Lee
10:15 a.m. -- Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Jose Luis Ballester (a)
1:12 p.m. -- Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Åberg, Akshay Bhatia
1:34 p.m. -- Jon Rahm, Wyndham Clark, Tommy Fleetwood
- Amen Corner -- 10:45 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Holes 15 & 16 -- 11:45 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Holes 4, 5 & 6 -- 9:15 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Masters.com)
TV coverage: 3-7:30 p.m. on ESPN
TV simulcast live stream: 3-7:30 p.m. on Masters.com
Post-round highlights: 11:35-11:50 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+