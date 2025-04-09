The 2025 Masters will begin, as others preceding it have, with the annual tradition of three luminary figures and former Masters champions hitting tee shots as the Honorary Starters. Six-time Masters champion Jack Nicklaus, three-time champion Gary Player and two-time champion Tom Watson will once again open play at Augusta National Golf Club with their shots off the first tee.

Nicklaus has been an Honorary Starter since 2010, while Player joined him in 2012. Watson was the most recent addition to the group in 2022, and he will strike an opening tee shot for the fourth year on Thursday morning.

The Honorary Starters are another part of the way the Masters celebrates its champions, who are always welcomed back for Masters week to play in the tournament, the Par 3 or simply return to be on the grounds and enjoy the annual Champions Dinner.

Where to watch Masters Honorary Starters

Time: Approximately 7:30 a.m. ET

Live stream: Masters.com

Gates will open to patrons at 7 a.m. ET on Thursday, and many will make their way to the first tee box to watch Nicklaus, Player and Watson strike the tournament's opening tee shots. Live coverage of the Honorary Starters will be available to watch online at Masters.com before On the Range coverage begins at 8:30 a.m. on Paramount+ and Masters.com.

Round 1 -- Thursday, April 10

Round 1 start time: 7:40 a.m.

Masters Live stream

Desktop and mobile: Free on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports app

Connected devices*: Available on Paramount+

*Paramount+ login required

TV coverage: 3-7:30 p.m. on ESPN

TV simulcast live stream: 3-7:30 p.m. on Masters.com

Post-round highlights: 11:35-11:50 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+