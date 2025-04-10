This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

When you watch the 2025 Masters over the next few days, take in the sights, the sounds, the feeling of golf bliss -- even if it's through a TV. Yes, there's a tournament going on, but as Patrick McDonald realized as he walked the course for the first time, it's more than a beautifully manicured patch of Earth with talented golfers abound. It's an unparalleled experience.

McDonald: "You pass some celebrities and professional athletes, walking by like they are just average joes -- because for the most part, at Augusta National, they are. The famous scoreboard comes into view. Pictures are taken. Everyone is so happy for one another. It feels like a high school graduation -- all in attendance have achieved something memorable simply by showing up. Now, they can choose their own adventure."

Even if you, like me, can't be there, you should know the big storylines, none bigger than the frontrunners: Rory McIlroy can only claim that elusive green jacket if he embraces "The Process," Patrick writes, while Scottie Scheffler eyes all-time great status with a third Masters title in four years, Robby Kalland writes.

In our expert picks, neither Patrick nor Robby picked McIlroy or Scheffler, but both are among Patrick's nine golfers who can win. Also on that list is ...

McDonald: "Brooks Koepka -- There's not a lot of chatter around Koepka. That's scary. The five-time major champion has made eight straight cuts in majors but failed to contend in 2024. ... Koepka is doing Koepka things -- hitting it long off the tee and striking irons with precision. He will go as far as the putter takes him, but he has had his way on these greens as of late."

Koepka tees off alongside sleeper picks Russell Henley and Sungjae Im at 12:50 p.m. ET. Here are all of the Thursday tee times.

You can find all of our Masters stories right here. Here's more from Wednesday ...

🏀 And not such a good morning for ...

NICO HARRISON AND THE DALLAS MAVERICKS

It was all so familiar, Luka Dončić knocking down impossible 3-pointers, bullying his way to the basket, dishing out assists, smiling and laughing, engaging with the American Airlines Center crowd.

The only difference? He was playing against the Mavericks, not for them. In his first game against his old team as a member of the Lakers, Dončić exploded for 45 points, eight rebounds, six assists and four steals in Los Angeles' 112-97 win. Here were Dončić's top moments.

It was a surreal scene, with Dončić moved to tears by a pregame tribute video before absolutely dominating while the Mavericks fans alternated between cheering him on and reviving the now-all-too-familiar "Fire Nico" chant, directed at GM Nico Harrison. Dončić got a standing ovation, as a "visiting" player, when he exited.

We all know how good Dončić is and how bad the trade was for Dallas, no matter Harrison's "reasoning." To see it all play out in front of Harrison, though -- especially as Anthony Davis made little impact -- was almost sad. For fans, it was an odd mix of delight (that Harrison was wrong) and rage (that the move happened). Brad Botkin dissects a brutal night for the Dallas organization.

Botkin: "If you thought for one second that Luka was going to lay an egg in this game, you're as delusional as the people who traded him. Dončić is about as bankable of a big-stage star as exists in the basketball world. ... Outside of the Dallas organization, you would be hard-pressed to find anyone who wasn't rooting for Dončić to keep piling on the points in this one."

🏈 NFL mock draft, why Travis Hunter to Browns makes sense

The NFL Draft begins two weeks from today, and the big question remains what the Browns do at No. 2, assuming the Titans take Cam Ward first.

Cleveland was historically awful at quarterback last year, with the Deshaun Watson trade/extension looking like one of the worst moves in sports history. Cleveland threw the most interceptions (23) and recorded the fewest interceptions (four) in the NFL, the first team to be the worst in both categories since the 1955 Steelers.

That, Doug Clawson writes, is why Cleveland should select a player who can help in both categories: Travis Hunter.

Hunter is the favorite -- according to both NFL executives and sportsbooks -- to go second, and in his latest mock draft, Pete Prisco agrees. Here's his top five:

Titans: QB Cam Ward, Miami Browns: ATH Travis Hunter, Colorado Giants: EDGE Abdul Carter, Penn State Patriots: OT Will Campbell, LSU Bears (via mock trade with Jaguars): RB Ashton Jeanty, Boise State

⚽ Barcelona, PSG lead UEFA Champions League quarterfinals after first leg



If you like goals, you liked Wednesday's UEFA Champions League games. Barcelona thumped Borussia Dortmund, 4-0, and PSG beat Aston Villa, 3-1, in quarterfinal first-leg action.

Barcelona showed its status as favorites is well-deserved, with Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski (twice) and wunderkind Lamine Yamal all finding the back of the net.

PSG's win wasn't as straightforward after Villa went ahead via Morgan Rogers. But Desire Doue answered back with a stunner. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia hit a world-class goal of his own to give the hosts the lead, and Nuno Mendes got a crucial goal late, giving PSG a two-goal advantage ahead of its road second leg.

It wasn't just the quantity of goals, but the quality. Francesco Porzio ranked the five best goals across the four first legs.

🏀 Why NBA coach firings have gone overboard



The NBA has never lacked for drama on and off the court, but this year has been something else. It started with the Dončić trade at the beginning of February and has continued all the way to now, the last week of the season, with the Nuggets firing coach Michael Malone and GM Calvin Booth. A wild news cycle that ignores the calendar has become the new norm, Brad writes.

Sam Quinn posits, however, that the trend of firing coaches has gone too far, and that includes the Nuggets' decision to dismiss the management team that brought the franchise its only NBA title just 22 months ago.

Quinn: "There's an unspoken sentiment that a team's trajectory needs to be upward, yes, but also linear. ... If one championship doesn't lead to multiple championships, the coach is a failure. ... It's a practically impossible standard. There's only one trophy at the end of the year ... We've had six different champions over the past six years. The league has intentionally reoriented itself away from dynasties. That can't be the only path to job security anymore."

