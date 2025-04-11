The first major championship of the season continues unabated Friday as the second round of the 2025 Masters features groupings worthy to receive every ounce of your attention. A field of 95 players at the onset of the week still technically have a chance to don a green jacket come Sunday, but staying atop the leaderboard entering Moving Day will almost assuredly be necessary for one's hopes not to be dashed over the final 36 holes.

Two-time Masters champion and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler got the job done in his opening round, taking the clubhouse lead at 4 under before ultimately sitting three strokes back of Justin Rose at 7 under. Rose continued his history of going low over the first 18 holes at Augusta National, and his success led to his grouping of Max Homa and J.J. Spaun being added to the Featured Groups live stream on Friday.

Scheffler goes out with Justin Thomas and U.S. Amateur champion Jose Luis Ballester later in the afternoon, while the morning group many will have eyes on features Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Åberg and Akshay Bhatia. McIlroy was right there with Scheffler at 4 under on Thursday before giving all of those strokes back in a three-hole stretch on the second nine. Despite posting his best Masters opening round in years, he enters Round 2 seven strokes behind Rose. Åberg is firmly in the hunt, again, during his second playing at ANGC, while Bhatia made his move late in his opening sojourn across the pristine course.

Take a look at the full featured groups schedule for Friday as well as the complete set of streaming options for Round 2 below. Check out the list of 2025 Masters tee times for Round 2 as you prepare for the remaining 54 holes of tremendous golf at the nation's most pristine course.

All times Eastern

Round 2 -- Friday, April 11

Round 2 start time: 7:40 a.m. [Tee times]

Masters Live stream

Desktop and mobile: Free on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports app

Connected devices*: Available on Paramount+

*Paramount+ login required

TV coverage: 3-7:30 p.m. on ESPN

TV simulcast live stream: 3-7:30 p.m. on Masters.com

Post-round highlights: 11:35-11:50 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+