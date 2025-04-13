AUGUSTA, Ga. -- A thrilling conclusion to the 2025 Masters awaits Sunday. One of the most star-studded tournaments in the history of Augusta National Golf Club features just as stacked a final-round leaderboard with former Masters winners, multi-time major champions and some of the game's most popular golfers all contending for a green jacket, a $2.1 million winner's share, and for one, golf immortality.

That individual, of course, is Rory McIlroy, who holds a 54-hole lead for the first time since 2014 at any major and for the first time since 2011 at the Masters. McIlroy has been stuck on four majors since winning the 2014 PGA Championship, going 0-38 in such opportunities since. He has also failed to convert at Augusta National in his last 10 tries with a potential career grand slam hanging over his head. No golfer has achieved the feat since Tiger Woods in 2000, and it's quite possible that history will be made Sunday evening.

McIlroy will not be without his contenders. Bryson DeChambeau poured in birdies late during his third round to sit two strokes behind and in the final pairing. 2018 Masters winner Patrick Reed and 2024 Masters runner-up Ludvig Åberg along with two-time and reigning Masters winner Scottie Scheffler are just some of the names who hanging around six and seven shots behind McIlroy. Not to be overlooked is Corey Conners, a 33-year-old Canadian who has only won the Texas Open (twice) yet remains in the midst of his best major performance.

There is so much to follow Sunday that it can be overwhelming at times. No need to worry: CBS Sports has you covered.

All times Eastern

Round 4 -- Sunday, April 13

Round 4 start time: 9:40 a.m. [Tee times]

