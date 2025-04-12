AUGUSTA, Ga. -- The 2025 Masters is underway with 36 more holes of pristine golf at the country's best course remaining and reduced field seeking to make its way up the leaderboard on Moving Day. Action continues Saturday in perfect conditions with Justin Rose maintaining his lead as Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, reigning champion Scottie Scheffler and Viktor Hovland make up the chasing pack.

Patrons on the grounds are undoubtedly keen to see how the leaderboard will shift Saturday given the level of play DeChambeau and McIlroy, in particular, exhibited entering the weekend. Bryson, the 2024 U.S. Open champion, started hot before petering off, while Rory, seeking his first major championship in 10+ years and the completion of his career grand slam quest, put together a second nine unlike any other seen this week.

Scheffler aims to don his third green jacket in the lats four years, which would put him alongside only Jack Nicklaus in achieving such a feat. In order to do so, he will need to play far better than he did Friday when Scheffler struggled to take advantage of scoring conditions. Whether he can become the first golfer to go back to back at the Masters since Tiger Woods certainly remains to be seen.

There is so much to follow this week that it can be overwhelming at times. No worries: CBS Sports has you covered.

CBS Sports is offering live coverage of the 2025 Masters from start to finish Saturday with our myriad of broadcast and Masters Live streaming options.

Enjoy expanded broadcast coverage from CBS Sports and Paramount+ all weekend. The newly extended broadcast begins Saturday and Sunday from 12-2 p.m. on Paramount+ before shifting to CBS from 2-7 p.m.

You can also hit the links below to tune into the Featured Groups channel and watch complete rounds from some of the best golfers in the game, spend your day surveying Amen Corner or view all the action at Holes 15 & 16.

All times Eastern

Round 3 -- Saturday, April 12

Round 3 start time: 10 a.m. [Tee times]

Masters Live stream

Desktop and mobile: Free on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports app

Connected devices*: Available on Paramount+

*Paramount+ login required

Early TV coverage: 12-2 p.m. on Paramount+

TV coverage: 2-7 p.m. on CBS

TV simulcast live stream: 2-7 p.m. on Paramount+, CBSSports.com~, CBS Sports app~

~TV provider or Paramount+ with Showtime login required

Round 3 encore: 8 p.m. to Midnight on CBS Sports Network