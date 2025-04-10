AUGUSTA, Ga. -- The 2025 Masters has arrived with four days of pristine golf at the country's best course beginning and a 95-man field all hoping to complete 72 holes at Augusta National by sliding their arms through a green jacket. The action began Thursday with Round 1 setting the stage for the rest of the year's first major, and unlike last year, everything is right on time.

The grounds are filled to capacity with patrons, and they are undoubtedly keen to see how the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm and Collin Morikawa play this week.

The most likely man to find the winner's circle is Scheffler -- at least according oddsmakers, who have him as the clear favorite to win a second straight Masters and third green jacket in the last four years. Scottie is off to a tremendous start at 4 under, holding the clubhouse lead through 18 holes. McIlroy, who is playing as well as he has in his entire career with two wins before the calendar turned to April, is right behind Scheffler as he (again) seeks to complete the career grand slam. Rory is similarly transversing Augusta National with relative ease creating the head-to-head battle many have been anticipating. Follow it all live with 2025 Masters leaderboard coverage throughout Round 1.

There is so much to follow this week that it can be overwhelming at times. No worries: We have you covered. On Thursday alone, you can watch the entire first rounds from Scheffler, McIlroy, Rahm, Morikawa, Justin Thomas and others.

All times Eastern

Round 1 -- Thursday, April 10

Round 1 start time: 7:40 a.m. [Tee times]

