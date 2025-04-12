The top of the leaderboard at the 2025 Masters is a who's who of the best golfers on the planet this season. Almost all of the biggest stars in the game are playing like it through two days at Augusta National. The top 20 includes all four current major winners, 18 total major championships won, four current or former world No. 1s golfers and 14 of the top 25 players in those Official World Golf Rankings.

That's what golf supporters want out of a major, especially at the masters Masters where we love seeing the best players in the world tested by one of the best courses in the world.

However, despite the star power at the top, there are some big names that will not be making their way to the weekend at this year's Masters after falling short of the cut line at +2.

Notable players who missed 2025 Masters cut

Russell Henley (+3)

Dustin Johnson (+3)

Bernhard Langer (+3)

Fred Couples (+4)

Sergio Garcia (+4)

Tony Finau (+4)

Brooks Koepka (+5)

Sepp Straka (+5)

Cameron Smith (+5)

Phil Mickelson (+5)

Robert MacIntyre (+6)

Cameron Young (+7)

Will Zalatoris (+8)

Henley has moved into the top 10 in the world this year, but a 79 on Thursday was too much to overcome on Friday despite his best efforts in shooting a 68 (a bogey on 18 cost him the weekend). Sepp Straka also made a big push Friday for the cut line, but a bogey-triple finish bounced him for the weekend.

Two legends make the list because they were inside the cut line all the way until the end of their second rounds. Langer, 67, bogeyed the 18th to fall to +3 in his 41st and final Masters. Couples, 65, was T11 coming into Friday, but he made three bogeys on his final five holes to miss the cut by two.

Three past champions from the LIV Tour fell short of the weekend as well. Johnson missed the cut by one stroke as the 2020 champion will not be playing the weekend for the second time since his win. Mickelson had it to +1 late in his round but rinsed shots on Nos. 15 and 16 to back himself well outside the cut line. Garcia has seen a career resurgence on LIV Golf this year, but couldn't bring that form to Augusta National, slipping outside the cut line with a 76 on Friday.

Koepka continued his run of poor finishes (to his standards) in majors over the last couple years with a 74-75. Smith fully ejected on Friday with a 78 after a solid 71 on Thursday, marking the first time he's missed a cut at the Masters. MacIntyre was a popular pick coming into the week but couldn't get anything going with back-to-back 75s. Young has played well at the Masters in the past, but ejected on the 16th on Friday with a four-putt, including two misses from a foot from the cup. Zalatoris had only ever made top 10s in his three Masters appearances, but could not recapture the magic at Augusta National.